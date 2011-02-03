Ross Video New@NAB 2011

For Immediate Release

Ross Video has announced their NAB 2011 offerings. Ross has new features and additions in each product line as well as the introduction of the new NK Series Router line and a comprehensive range of data insertion products.

Vision QMD & Octane

SD & HD Production Switchers

Ross’ Vision Series high-end production switcher family marks another industry first with the addition of Internal Multiviewers. This option offers tremendous flexibility and cost savings while dramatically simplifying control room design, integration and cabling.

CrossOver Digital Production Switchers

Ross’ compact switcher line-up adds the new CrossOver Solo, a 1 MLE production switcher. Standard features include 12 HD/SD Inputs, Internal MultiViewer, 2 Channels of 2D DVE, Synchronization and Up/Down Conversion, and 4 internal channels of Media Store for instant stills, keys and media wipes. Based on the highly successful CrossOver 12, Solo has the same features and specifications; however, the main electronics and signal I/O are combined with the panel as a single unit - reducing cost and size. CrossOver Solo is just $9,995 (US MSRP).

NAB 2011 also sees the release of version 4.0 software for all members of the CrossOver switcher family; adding a number of highly desirable features such as animated graphic transitions. This software update is free to all existing CrossOver users and can be downloaded from the Ross Video website.

Studio Systems

Ross ‘Studio Systems’ are an integrated package of the core production tools required for a live production. Ross is unique as the only manufacturer to have production switchers, character generators and video servers all in their product portfolio. This unique strength has led to the creation of the Crossover Studio, CrossOver Studio Elite and Vision 2 – Compelling Live Production Studio packages.

OverDrive® Automated Production Control System

NAB 2011 will see the preview of v10 software for OverDrive, the world leader in Automated Production Control technology. Version 10 introduces automated content preparation for the web along with enhanced CG timing controls and GlobalViewTM personality settings.

XPression 3D HD Character Generator & Graphics Platform

Ross’ Character Generator XPression adds a broad range of workflow enhancements and new products.

XPression Prime is a new lower cost version of XPression Studio, still capable of delivering stunning look to productions, but with a streamlined feature set designed to fit into tight budgets. XPression VS, Ross’ virtual set edition, powered by a high-quality vector chroma keyer, will be showcased at NAB with a live green screen presentation on the booth.

New XPression workflow tools for facilities and enterprise-level installations will also debut at NAB. The new XPression Remote Sequencer controls multiple XPression systems from a single location to make it easy to control a large number of channels in a live environment. XPression Project Server provides a collaborative creation environment for project sharing and media distribution. In the non-linear world, XPression’s NLE plug-in allows editors to use the same graphics in editorial that are used in the control room. And, XPression’s expanded MOS workflow now includes support for OCTOPUS Newsroom systems in addition to the current Avid iNews and AP ENPS support. Both the NLE and MOS plug-ins are powered by the new XPression Offline Engine - a headless graphic engine providing high-quality previews and rendered graphics without the expensive hardware.

SoftMetal Video Servers

The SoftMetal 3000 Series is Ross’ Video Server product line, primarily targeted at production playout of clips and graphics and also used for commercial playout under automation control. SoftMetal will be shown with new v4.4 software.

Version 4.4 builds upon the robust features of the platform adding VDCP control protocol over Ethernet and AMP automation control support. Unicode character support makes SoftMetal a good choice for multi-language applications.

NK Series Routing System

s

At NAB, Ross will make the North American introduction of the NK Series Routing Systems.

The NK Series is a comprehensive family of router and control products ranging from fixed sizes of 16x4 1RU routers to 320x320 19RU utility routers. The NK Series are fully modular and redundant facility routers with a variety of levels and matrix types including 3G, HD and SD SDI, balanced and unbalanced AES/EBU digital audio, analog video, stereo analog audio and RS-422 data / machine control.

Control of the router matrices are handled using a selection of extremely flexible control panels - from simple button panels to panels with reconfigurable LCD buttons. All panels are fully programmable and can operate as a cut bus, multi-cut bus or XY control panels. Two panels or more can be tied together to operate as one, enabling users to access more selections using fewer buttons. In addition, the router system can be controlled using RS422 or RS232 serial automation interfaces, 10/100 Ethernet or GPI.

Tying all of these products together is the Phoenix Control Surface, an enhanced graphical user interface (GUI) solution for locating, configuring and controlling all NK Series routers, control panels and devices.

openGear 3G/HD/SD Multi-Definition Terminal Equipment

Ross is the creator of openGear, the industry standard platform of choice. openGear continues to grow, adding new partner companies and many new products at this year’s NAB. The openGear platform now offers “openGear Connect” which allows non-openGear products the opportunity to connect into the DashBoard Control System and become part of the openGear ecosystem. Following are the NAB highlights in Ross’ own openGear product portfolio:

DashBoard 4.0 will be launched. It now offers a new plug-in, enabling User Rights and Management, configurable users and groups, with read/write access down to the individual card parameter level.

Ross will introduce a whole range of data / metadata solutions, closed captioning monitoring and transport stream conversion and monitoring. The new data / metadata products allow insertion, extraction and monitoring of data in the HANC/ VANC space, such as SCTE-104 triggers, CC, AFD, GPI and Timecode. Transport stream products offer ASI-310 conversions, monitoring and reporting of ASI stream health and SCTE-35 trigger detection. Caption monitoring with the CDP-100 verifies CDP’s for compliance to SMPTE 334 with error reporting and logging of any variances.

Additionally, Ross now offers a range of 1RU solutions for HD/SD data and closed captioning insertion. The TES series have the ability to insert and extract several data services simultaneously, such as CC, audio metadata, subtitling, and OP47. A transparent mode of operation is offered for the insertion of other data types into an HD/SD signal.

More than a just a format converter, the new Ross UDC-8625 Up / Down / Cross Converter for 3G/HD/SD offers a failsafe input with auto-changeover, A/V frame sync’s, metadata processing and two on-board keyers for pillar bar, letter box and branding insertion with key / alpha inputs and an internal 2Gb animation store.

The Ross Fiber line will showcase a new DWDM system, setting a new standard by doubling the current capacity available on the market. The combination of a C band MUX and an L band MUX / Combiner offers a total combined capability of 80 signals on a single fiber!

About Ross Video

Ross Video designs, manufactures and supports a wide range of innovative products for use in live production applications. Ross’ award winning product line includes Vision, Vision Octane and CrossOver Video Production Switchers; openGear, RossGear and GearLite Terminal Equipment; SoftMetal Video Servers; OverDrive Production Control Systems, XPression Character Generators and NK Series Routing Systems. Ross products are installed in over 100 countries around the world, where they are used daily by top broadcasters, production companies, sports stadiums, government agencies and houses of worship. News and information are available at www.rossvideo.com.

