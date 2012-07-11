WealthTV Adds HD Broadcast Service for Asia Powered by Envivio

Envivio Muse™ iTV used for distribution of HD broadcast services

South San Francisco, CALIF., July 11, 2012 – Envivio (NASDAQ: ENVI), a leading provider of live and on-demand multi-screen IP video processing and delivery solutions, today announced that WealthTV, an independent cable TV network based in the United States, has selected Envivio encoding solutions to extend its broadcast service to Asia. WealthTV is using Envivio Muse™ iTV encoding software on the Envivio 4Caster™ appliance for HD content distribution of its live broadcast services to TVs, PCs and other mobile devices.

“WealthTV continues to increase its viewership around the world, and we are excited to offer viewers in Asia access to our full range of programming,” said Charles Herring, president of WealthTV. “In looking for a solution provider to help us with our latest expansion, we were impressed with Envivio and the outstanding picture quality, flexibility and feature set of the Muse encoders.”

Launched in 2004, the WealthTV network is distributed via cable and satellite service providers to millions of viewers around the world. The Envivio Muse iTV encoder, offering features designed with broadcast and Internet TV applications in mind—including timecodes, subtitling, built-in CDN interfaces and SCTE 35/104 ad insertion support—was released in April.

“At Envivio, we have invested in our product development to provide WealthTV and other content providers with a high quality solution that meets their needs for delivery to the television or any other screen,” said Julien Signès, Envivio president and CEO. “Optimal video quality, low delay and high reliability are critical for live distribution of HD content, and we are focused on delivering the technology that can help facilitate our customers’ success.”

Envivio Muse software-based encoders support live and on-demand services and are available on the Envivio 4Caster™ 1RU appliance or HP BladeSystems in an IT-centric datacenter environment. More than 300 content and service providers around the globe have selected Envivio to power their multi-screen services.

About WealthTV

WealthTV is the premier lifestyle and entertainment network —the destination for exclusive and original programming, simultaneously transmitted in high definition and standard definition. WealthTV delivers to viewers informative shows that provide invaluable insights on what every American dreams of – from travel secrets to fast cars, from outrageous homes to live events, and much more. The network fills a television vacuum by delivering intellectually stimulating, thought-provoking entertainment and always-unbiased news from an insider’s perspective. For more information, please visit www.wealthtv.com.

About Envivio

Envivio (NASDAQ: ENVI) is a leader in solutions for multi-screen video processing and delivery. Envivio solutions remove the boundaries of traditional television and make the world’s video content universally enjoyable by all viewers, on any device, across any network, at any time. Now in its second decade of developing market-leading video convergence solutions, Envivio powers services for more than 300 content and service provider customers around the world, including eight of the top 10 mobile operators, nine of the top 10 broadband providers and three of the top four US cable operators. Envivio is headquartered in South San Francisco, California and has offices worldwide including France, England, China, Singapore and Japan. Visit www.envivio.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results may vary materially due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, the risk that, capital spending in our target markets decreases or is delayed, we are unable to maintain profitability, our relationship with our channel partners is disrupted, as well as other risks that are detailed from time to time in Envivio’s SEC reports. Envivio is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information contained in our website is not incorporated by reference in, or made part of this press release.

Editor’s Note: All trademarks used herein, whether recognized or not, are the properties of their respective companies.

Contact:

Envivio

Sarah Lum

pr@envivio.com

+1.650.243.2710

The Blueshirt Group

Investor Relations for Envivio

Cynthia Hiponia

ir@envivio.com

+1.650.243.2702