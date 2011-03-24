Manhattan Edit Workshop Talks DSLR Technology and the Art of Filmmaking at 2011 NAB SuperMeet and Post Pit

Founder, Josh Apter, gears up for the creative community’s hottest events of the year; cinematographers, editors, and filmmakers get the latest tips and techniques



New York, New York – March 24, 2011 – Manhattan Edit Workshop (Mewshop), the cutting-edge authorized digital training destination for post-production and content creators, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the 10th Annual NAB SuperMeet, as well as its participation in the NAB Post Pit: a gathering of users, rock stars, and creators of the most savvy and dynamic post-production software around. As official sponsors and presenters of the creative community’s most popular gatherings, the 2011 NAB SuperMeet and Post Pit, Mewshop brings its trend-setting DSLR and filmmaking training methodology to Las Vegas. From its flagship Six-Week Intensive Workshop to American Cinema Editor’s EditFest NY co-produced by Mewshop, the NYC training destination prides itself on creating invaluable opportunities for cinematographers, videographers, editors, and filmmakers of all levels, enabling them to dive deeper into their craft and, in turn, enhance the entire post-production community.

“The Las Vegas SuperMeet and NAB Post Pit attract some of the greatest creative minds and talent in the film and video industry – we are really excited to be a part of both events this year,” says Josh Apter, Owner and Founder, Manhattan Edit Workshop. “Showcasing some of the most innovative new technologies and trends in digital cinematography and filmmaking, both the SuperMeet and Post Pit provide our target audience with a platform for knowledge and inspiration. Events such as these are awesome networking opportunities and help to build a stronger post-production community – two things that we also strive to promote in our training. We are thrilled to head out to Vegas and meet up with our industry colleagues and share what Mewshop has to offer.”

Mewshop Training Comes to Post-Production’s Hottest Gatherings

Each year, the Las Vegas SuperMeet aggregates well-known Adobe®, Apple®, and Avid® editors, digital content creators, and DSLR filmmakers from around the globe to explore the latest industry trends and innovations. The SuperMeet offers a perfect setting for attendees to chat one-on-one with Mewshop about its unique digital training curriculum. Mewshop will be showcasing its entire repertoire of training and event highlights, including workshops in the latest industry trends, technology-specific certification, customized corporate training, the Six-Week Intensive Course in the art and technique of editing, and its co-production of American Cinema Editor’s EditFest NY.

The NAB Post Pit brings together top users and creators of the most savvy and dynamic post-production software available. During the day, post-production geniuses take the stage to share hot and exclusive tips, while at night – no matter your platform of choice – attendees can join together with fellow pros for a uniting reception. Mewshop Founder and award-winning filmmaker and editor, Josh Apter, will be on-hand at the Post Pit to discuss “Recording Great Sound with DSLR and Digital Cinema Cameras.” His “Ears-on” presentation will demo the best techniques for recording location sound with today’s HD-DSLRs and compact digital cinema cameras, including Panasonic’s new AF-100. Topics covered will include mic selection and placement, mixing, booming, external recorders, outboard field mixers, and managing audio sync in post with amazing new tools like Singular Software’s DualEyes and PluralEyes.

Event Details

The Las Vegas SuperMeet will be held at the Bally's Hotel Event Center on Tuesday April 12, 2011. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. For information about the event, or to purchase tickets, please visit: http://www.supermeet.com.

The Post Pit will be open throughout the NAB showcase, from April 11 – 14, 2011. The pit is located in the South Lower Hall, on booth number SL9126. For more information about the Post Pit, please visit: http://www.nabshow.com/2010/exhibits/post_pit.asp.

For more information on Manhattan Edit Workshop, please visit www.mewshop.com, or visit us at booth C11022.

About Manhattan Edit Workshop

Manhattan Edit Workshop was founded in 2002 with the goal of providing cutting-edge editing instruction on Apple, Avid, and Adobe platforms. Mewshop's signature Six-Week Intensive is a jump-start for anyone looking for a career in editing; weekend and one-week courses introduce and solidify core-editing concepts. Corporate and group training is offered through a customized curriculum, either in-house or on-site, for professionals that are eager to learn a new skill or to build on existing ones. The facility's focus on small workshops, highly skilled and certified faculty, and a results-oriented curriculum has quickly won it the reputation of being New York's premier post production teaching facility.

For more information on Manhattan Edit Workshop, please visit: www.mewshop.com.

* Mewshop offers student loans for courses totaling more than $2,500. Students may take a combination of courses together, or a single course that equals that amount. Please call 212-414-9570, or email jason@mewshop.com, for details about our available payment plans.

