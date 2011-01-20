Class on Demand Partners With Pearson To Expand Online IT Training Catalog

New partnership brings Pearson’s e-learning solutions to the Class on Demand Online Learning Platform

Hoffman Estates, IL – - Class on Demand™, a provider of professional educational products, is pleased to announce its new partnership with Pearson, the world’s leading learning company. The agreement calls for a wide range of Pearson’s professional training courses – spanning IT, programming, certification and software development – to be made available for purchase and instant streaming through the Class on Demand Online Learning Platform, which includes a secure streaming video server employing Microsoft’s® Silverlight® DRM technology.

Popular Pearson courses to be featured will include Java Fundamentals, CCNA Video Mentor: (CCNA Exam 640-802), iPhone App Development Fundamentals LiveLesson, Programming in Objective-C 2.0 LiveLessons and C# Fundamentals.

“We’re excited to be able to offer our IT training videos through their Class on Demand Online Learning Platform,” says Mark Taub, Editor-in-Chief, Pearson. “We believe that the combination of our content and their state-of-the-art delivery platform will make for a very successful offering.”

“We are constantly searching for education partners that complement the Class on Demand brand and reputation for high-quality content production - our collaboration with Pearson does just that,” says Paul Holtz, CEO and founder, Class on Demand. “Our customers will now have on-demand access to a wide-range of Pearson’s leading IT courses, whenever and wherever they want.”

For a full-list of Pearson courses available through the Class on Demand Online Learning Platform, please visit: http://www.classondemand.net/IT/catalog.aspx.

About Pearson

Pearson, the education, services and technology company, is home to such respected brands as Addison-Wesley Professional, Cisco Press, Exam Cram, IBM Press, Pearson IT Certification, Prentice Hall Professional, Que and Sams Publishing, which have as their online publishing arm, InformIT (www.informit.com) - The Trusted Technology Learning Source. In addition, Berkeley-based Peachpit (www.peachpit.com), the publishing partner for Adobe Press, Apple Certified and others, publishes best-selling books for creative design professionals. Pearson is also co-founder, with O'Reilly Media Inc., of Safari Books Online (http://safari.informit.com), the premier on-demand technology content library providing thousands of expert reference materials through a single point of contact, including expert technology, creative and design, industry and management resources in video, audio and written formats. Pearson Education is part of Pearson (NYSE: PSO), the international media company. Pearson's other primary businesses include the Financial Times Group and the Penguin Group.

About Class on Demand

Class on Demand is a leading producer of education and training programs. Its products and services address the needs of individuals, professionals and corporate training. Current programs cover a broad spectrum of content, including: video capture and editing, computer animation, federally mandated training, customized corporate training, IT training and vocational education.

