ATTENDANCE NUMBERS UP SIGNIFICANTLY FOR FUTURE MEDIA CONCEPT’S POST|PRODUCTION WORLD CONFERENCE HELD AT NAB 2010

Technology certifications; stellar presentations and cutting-edge training sessions from industry gurus and experts drew in the crowds

New York City, NY – May 19, 2010 – Future Media Concepts (FMC), the premier authorized digital media training organization for post-production, broadcast, and content creators, reported high attendance figures for its 6th annual Post|Production World Conference at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), which was held in Las Vegas from April 10th – 14th. FMC was at the forefront of over 250 invaluable sessions, which were delivered by its most knowledgeable Certified Experts, industry professionals and well-known gurus, over the course of 5 in-depth days of training. “Feedback from this year’s Post|Production World attendees was enormously positive, highlighting the breadth and depth of sessions and tracks offered,” comments Ben Kozuch, co-founder and president, Future Media Concepts. “Inspiring speeches and presentations from sensational industry editor’s, among the likes of Maryann Brandon and Mitch Jacobson, drew in a soaring number of attendees. Thought-provoking and innovative sessions created a high-energy atmosphere of creative and technical brilliance, providing attendees with an invaluable and world-class educational experience. We would like to thank NAB for their continued support and confidence in FMC, and we look forward to many more successful Post|Production World Conferences to come.”

Post|Production World 2010 highlights included a captivating keynote speech delivered by Star Trek and Mission Impossible 3 editor Maryann Brandon. Another significant draw was Avid® editor Mitch Jacobson’s presentation on the multi-camera editing workflow used for the U2 World Tour. Attendees gave rave reviews for this year’s sessions many of which were delivered by published authors, manufacturer Certified Instructors and industry gurus among the likes of award-winning videographer, Luisa Winters, and visual communications guru, Richard Harrington. Designed for professionals at every level, session tracks spanned a broad range of industry topics; including television, video, film, motion graphics, animation, and new media. Strong attendance numbers were recorded at new tracks, specific to Producers and Directors, documentary editing, trends in social media, and courses in emerging technology including DSLR, tapeless acquisition and motion control 3D.

“This year’s Post|Production World Conference was a huge success thanks to FMC and their team of talented instructors and industry experts,” says John Marino, Vice President, Science and Technology, NAB. “The event drew in outstanding numbers, and attendees were thrilled with the depth of information and high-caliber instruction they received. Speeches and presentations from top industry players set the stage for one of our most technically advanced and successful shows yet. We look forward to our continued partnership with FMC and producing many more post-production conferences in the future.”

FMC now offers the creative community three unique ways to partake in their world-renowned post-production courses; FMC|Online, select FMC branch locations and the brand-new advanced tips 45-minute sessions for 45-dollars. For more information on all FMC course offerings, as well as a full listing of scheduled courses, please visit: www.fmctraining.com.

In 1994, Jeff Rothberg and Ben Kozuch launched Future Media Concepts as the world's first Avid Authorized Training Center. Over the years, FMC expanded its curriculum to become the nation's premier digital media training organization, representing the leading software manufacturers, including Adobe, Apple, Autodesk, Avid, Boris FX, Digidesign®, NewTek® and Softimage®. In addition, FMC is a leading producer of educational-rich conferences and expositions for the production and postproduction industries including the NAB Post|Production World Conference in Vegas.

FMC has established state-of-the-art training centers in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Orlando, Chicago and Dubai, with onsite training worldwide and online courses available to users anywhere. For more information regarding classes and upcoming events please visit http://www.FMCtraining.com.

