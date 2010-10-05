For Immediate Release

IN 5, 4, 3, 2, 1…. BOINXTV 1.6 HITS THE AIRWAVES

New “Conference Recording” template and optimized redundancy make headlines; broadcast live conferences and industry events straight from your Mac

Puchheim, Germany – October 5, 2010 – Boinx Software, a multi-award-winning software developer for the Mac platform, is pleased to announce the latest update to its 2009 Apple Design Award-winning live-video production software, BoinxTV 1.6. BoinxTV is designed as your own personal broadcast truck – without the truck. Perfect for recording presentations, lectures, video podcasts, sporting events, concerts, sermons and more, BoinxTV produces stunning Live to Disk, Live to Internet and Live to Stage video – all in real time. In version 1.6, improving quality and performance, and optimized redundancy with fault-tolerant system architecture remain top priority. A new template for recording conferences and events provides users with an in-depth, how-to example for broadcasting hours of live conference footage with a flawless and stylish finish that rivals prime-time, professionally produced events.

“The brand new ‘Conference Recording’ template in BoinxTV 1.6 provides users with the inspiration to set up their own custom templates for live conference recording from their own personal ‘studio’ – their Mac,” comments Oliver Breidenbach, CEO, Boinx Software. “This most recent update to our ‘broadcast truck – without the truck’ software makes the task of producing and broadcasting live events quicker and easier than ever before. Layers for introducing conference sessions, switching between multiple cameras, adding unique lower thirds, placing movies or clips into the background, adding sidebars to feature conference sponsors, and branding your broadcast with the all-important logo give broadcasts an especially creative and professional edge. Version 1.6 is also jam-packed with redundancy enhancements for continued reassurance that your footage is safe. Up to the moment that a crash might occur, BoinxTV automatically saves your footage for you to pick right up where you left off. We are thrilled to present our current and new users with the safest and most redundant BoinxTV to date.”

BoinxTV 1.6 Highlights: NEW “Conference Recording” Template

BoinxTV 1.6’s new “Conference Recording” template comes complete with fresh new layers for creating customizable opening credits, placing a source in an area defined by four arbitrary screen points, automatic crawls, sidebar options and an iPhone demo layer complete with iPhone 4 artwork. The new template allows users to create a polished and unified presentation in just minutes, ready to broadcast with no post-production work necessary. In addition, the Axis camera layer now supports Mac OS X v10.5.8, while images coming out of the chroma key filter are now crisp and clear with no blurry side effects.

Version 1.6 also features BoinxTV’s fully equipped, first-class rendering engine for enhanced performance on multi-core/hyperthreading-based Macs. A fail-safe auto save function ensures that if your system crashes, you will not lose your BoinxTV footage. An innovative user interface, extendable architecture and improved performance features allow users to create professional “TV-style” shows and broadcasts with minimal post-production efforts. Its “broadcast truck” production capabilities reduce expensive production and post-production costs without sacrificing creative and professional gloss.

BoinxTV’s “broadcast truck – without the truck” capabilities are utilized to broadcast one of the industry’s most well-known and respected international events series, The SuperMeet. Dan Berube and Michael Horton partnered with Boinx Software and BoinxTV to stream San Francisco (MacWorld), Las Vegas (NAB), Boston and Amsterdam (IBC) SuperMeets in 2010. “We searched for a way to easily and affordably exemplify our event’s creative efforts remotely. We wanted our story to resonate with industry enthusiasts, indie filmmakers and Hollywood creatives alike. BoinxTV fit our needs like a glove,” comments Mike Horton.

BoinxTV Key Features

▪ Over 50 layers provide creative possibilities for designing your own unique show template. Many aspects of the layers, such as font, size, color and position can be easily adjusted for endless variety.

▪ Preconfigured, easy-to-use templates provide a starting point and inspiration for your show.

▪ Character generation – Easily create lower thirds, titles, crawlers, tickers, credits and other text on screen.

▪ Computer graphics – Draw on screen, highlight and magnify screen areas, and display a weather map, stock charts and other data.

▪ Chroma keying – Replace a unified color backdrop (usually called a green or blue screen) with animated backgrounds, a virtual studio, a computer screen for screencasts – or create other special effects.

▪ Video scaling – Display, scale and distort video, PDFs, photos and other documents, or create a 3D video podcast.

▪ Camera Switching – Use multiple video sources picture-in-picture, side-by-side, n-up – or switch between sources with a variety of transitions.

▪ Audience interaction – Display a Twitter stream or let viewers Skype in to your show.

▪ Use QuickTime-compatible video sources such as DV cameras with FireWire (sometimes called i.Link or IEEE1394), HDMI cameras (with HDMI interface card such as Blackmagic Intensity Pro), iSight camera, USB webcams (if supplied with QuickTime driver), SDI cameras (with the help of SDI input systems from Matrox, AJA and Blackmagic Design) and many more.

▪ Screen grabbing to include video chats (Skype, iChat) and presentation slides (PowerPoint, Keynote).

▪ Use any audio device available in your system. A built-in adjustable audio delay helps you to synchronize audio and video easily.

▪ Integrate with Soundflower and other audio routing utilities for audio interviews with

Skype, iChat and more.

▪ Record directly to disk as QuickTime file.

▪ Play out simultaneously over second screen connector.

▪ Convert to Internet stream using external converter or third-party software (device not included).

▪ Convert to SDI using external converter (device not included).

▪ Submit to Apple Podcast Producer automatically after recording.

▪ Execute an AppleScript after recording.

About BoinxTV

BoinxTV, winner of the “Apple Design Award 2009,” is a revolutionary tool for creating Live to Disk, Live to Internet and Live to Stage video developed by Boinx Software in cooperation with TheCodingMonkeys. With BoinxTV, you can create stunning studio shows, podcasts, sports events, concerts, interviews, sermons, lectures, seminars and more using your Mac and multiple cameras. With its innovative user interface and its extendable architecture, BoinxTV makes it easy to create professional “TV-style” shows, minimizing post-production time. BoinxTV requires an Intel-based Mac with discrete graphics from ATI or NVIDIA, and a minimum of 2GB of RAM. Full system requirements and more information on BoinxTV can be found at http://boinx.com/boinxtv.

Availability & Pricing

BoinxTV 1.6 is available as a free update for existing BoinxTV users at boinx.com/download. A free demo license enables BoinxTV for five days. The single license of BoinxTV is available for $499 at the Boinx Kagi Store. The BoinxTV Sponsored Edition for $199 requires a credit for BoinxTV in every video created with BoinxTV. For education and volume licensing (multi‐seat) of BoinxTV, please contact sales@boinx.com.

About Boinx Software

Boinx Software Ltd. is located in Puchheim, near Munich, Germany. Boinx Software develops award-winning software for the creative Mac user in animation, movie production and photography. Boinx iStopMotion is the leading solution for stop motion animation and time lapse capture and won the O'Reilly Mac OS X Innovators Award in 2003. Boinx FotoMagico, winner of two Apple Design Awards—“Best Mac OS X Leopard Graphics and Media Application Runner‐up 2008” and “Best Mac OS X User Experience Runner‐up 2006,” is a presentation tool for professional photographers. BoinxTV, winner of the “Apple Design Award 2009,” is a revolutionary live production software that turns any Mac into a TV studio. Boinx PhotoPresenter, winner of the Apple Design Award 2005 “Best Mac OS X Student Product,” is a quick slideshow tool with a variety of pre‐built templates. Boinx Mouseposé is the indispensable mouse pointer-highlighting tool for users developing presentations, training or demos.

For more information please visit: http://www.boinx.com.

Press Contacts

Zazil Media Group

Cara Zambri

cara@zazilmediagroup.com

(cell) +1 617.817.6559

(fax) +1 617.812.7683

(skype) cara.zambri

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

Janice@zazilmediagroup.com

(cell) +1 617.817.6595

(fax) +1 617.812.7683

(skype) janicedolan