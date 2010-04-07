Four Belo Corp. Stations Choose Video Technics for their Master Control and Broadcast HD Server Needs

Atlanta, GA (April 8, 2010) – Video Technics, Inc. (VT) based in Atlanta, Georgia, was chosen by Belo Corp. (NYSE:BLC) to meet their master control server needs at three stations, WCNC-TV, the NBC affiliate in Charlotte, N.C.; WVEC-TV, the ABC affiliate in Norfolk, VA.; and KREM-TV, the CBS affiliate in Spokane, WA.; and news production needs at KMSB-TV, the Fox affiliate in Tucson, AZ.. Belo's Television Group is one of the nation’s largest with 20 stations in 15 markets throughout the United States. After an analysis of their needs, Belo sought to acquire a cost-effective, feature-rich, video server solution that allows their small and middle market stations to migrate towards a complete file-based workflow.

“With how the industry is trending regarding revenue and in these tough economic times, we believe that with technology there are most cost-effective ways to do things” said Reed W Wilson, Executive Director/Technology, Belo.

Belo has always been known as a leader in broadcast that has the ability to identify cutting edge solutions from companies that may not be as well known as other organizations. Belo sought to develop a new partnership with a server provider that will allow them to upgrade the facilities within the group to a modern file-based workflow.

Wilson stated, “We are into partnerships as much as we are to purchasing equipment. We want a longer term relationship with our vendors.”

To ensure that they obtained the most robust server solution, Belo evaluated several broadcast solutions within the industry. In fact, the technology staff at WFAA-TV - Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas conducted a vigorous set of functionality and VDCP automation tests in their lab to determine what brand of servers could be considered as possible candidates.

In responding to their comprehensive evaluation strategy, Video Technics, Inc. developed a scope of work tailored to each station’s specific workflow requirements, shipped Apella equipment to WCNC, WVEC, and Avid Broadcast Automation to replicate the same configurations required at each facility, and discussed the testing and workflow enhancements in great detail with Belo and other vendors associated with this project multiple times a week until all issues were resolved.

“We are very impressed with the Apella features and the scalability this server solution offers in both news and master control environments, but more importantly we were impressed with the commitment Video Technics has shown by their willingness to work with other vendors to perfect the unique workflow requirements within the Belo group” said Wilson.

The scalable solution is built around the Apella HDS video server that provides 608/708 and legacy Line 21 closed caption conversions, SD/HD up & down conversion, mixed codec and file container database, and full MOS and VDCP interface support. The latest v5.1 software also features automatic media and metadata mirroring between multiple servers for full redundancy in master control playout protection. Four of the Belo stations are in the process of final beta testing the customized Video Technics solution and launch plans beginning in the April to June 2010 timeframe are underway.

Andy Tuggle, Vice President of Sales for Video Technics said, “We are very excited about our relationship with Belo and look forward to responding to the varying needs that they have in their different facilities. The Video Technics product line is diverse and flexible enough to respond to a variety of broadcast workflows.”

About Video Technics, Inc.

Video Technics, Inc., a pioneer in revolutionary systems development, supplies the global broadcast industry with innovative, feature-rich workflow solutions built around the company’s IT-based media servers. Video Technics’ Apella™ and NewsFlow™ products streamline the entire production process, and feature inherent proxy editing, embedded ingest/playout tools, and digital asset management. For more information visit: www.videotechnics.com

About Belo Corp.

Belo Corp. (NYSE: BLC), one of the nation's largest pure-play, publicly-traded television companies, owns and operates 20 television stations (nine in the top 25 markets) and their associated Web sites. Belo stations, which include affiliations with ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, CW and MyNetwork TV, reach more than 14 percent of U.S. television households in 15 highly-attractive markets. Belo stations rank first or second in nearly all of their local markets.

Belo operates nine stations in seven of the top 25 markets in the nation, with six stations located in the fast-growing, top-15 markets of Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Seattle/Tacoma and Phoenix. Belo Corp. operates more than 25 Web sites, building on the Company's well-established local and regional brands to generate new customer relationships. Additionally, the Company has leveraged its local television assets to create regional cable news channels in Texas, the Northwest and Arizona, increasing its impact in those regions. For more information, please visit: www.belo.com