PACIFIC TELEVISION CENTER LAUNCHES GLOBAL CIRCUIT FOR UNIVERSAL SPORTS NETWORK

LOS ANGELES - Pacific Television Center (PacTV), a Los Angeles-based independent, global transmission and production company, is pleased to announce the launch of a new, full-time circuit for Universal Sports Network. The platform, dedicated solely to support the network's international sports coverage, aggregates content from London, Sydney and Los Angeles and delivers it to Westlake Village, where Universal Sports Network is located.

Launched earlier this summer, the circuit will run 24/7 and will deliver content for the network. This new service is a virtual international platform for the network, providing it with access to sports events both here and abroad including the Rugby World Cup, FIS Alpine Ski World Cup, FIVB Beach Volleyball Grand Slam, ITU World Championship Series and the FINA Swimming World Championships, among others.

"We are so pleased to support Universal Sports Network and its transmission of international sports coverage in this capacity," says Richard Neri, President, Pacific Television Center. "With the launch of this circuit we have become the network's gateway for acquisition of content from around the globe. They will be able to bring in content from downlinks in Los Angeles, London and Sydney."

Universal Sports, a partnership between NBC Sports and InterMedia Partners, LP, is the premier multi-platform media destination for Olympic-related sports programming in the United States. Universal Sports is currently available over the air in 52 markets nationwide, including all of the nation's top 10 media markets and 20 of the top 25, and on DIRECTV. Major world championship sports events aired on Universal Sports include track and field, skiing, swimming, gymnastics, marathons, figure skating, cycling and rugby. The network's website, UniversalSports.com, delivers an immersive user experience via live and on-demand competition coverage, interaction with top athletes through interviews and blogs and in-depth access to Olympic sports news and information year-round. For more information, please visit UniversalSports.com.

For more than 30 years, Los Angeles-based Pacific Television Center has been a leading transmission and live production provider to the global broadcast industry offering its clients around-the-clock support and services in fiber connectivity, satellite coordination, receive and records, multi-format tape play outs, live shots, satellite media tours and voiceovers. On a local level, its broadcast facility in Los Angeles connects to the ATT/PacBell Hollywood Hub and The Switch Los Angeles; in New York, it connects to Ascent Media Waterfront, The Switch New York and Azzurro; and in London, its facility has multiple circuits to and from BT Tower. Additional services include the PacTV Pools in Los Angeles and New York, remote location production via Western Pacific Mobile Microwave in Los Angeles, and a fiber network to several countries including the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and France. The company's solid reputation has led to successful relationships with major networks including ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, ESPN, CNN, BSkyB and BBC in the UK, Network TEN in Australia and Sky in New Zealand as well as top carriers including Level 3/Vyvx, SingTel, Intelsat, SES World Skies, BT, Nexion and XO Communications. For more information regarding Pacific Television Center, visit www.pactv.com.