Award-winning Calibre UK launches two new processors at InfoComm 2012

Affordability, flexibility and breathtaking display is Calibre UK’s mantra

Calibre UK will bring a host of new innovations to InfoComm 2012 including the brand new HQView530 and LEDView530 scaler, switcher and scan convertors. The company will celebrate their recent success in winning the The Queens Award for Enterprise in International Trade. Supporting its tradeshow presence, Calibre UK will announce a major new OEM partnership and present as part of InfoComm University program.

Tim Brooksbank, Chairman at Calibre UK says: “InfoComm 2012 will be the biggest, best and most exciting trade show presence that we’ve presented so far. We’ll be announcing several innovations, participating in education and also celebrating our award wins!

“Essential to our tradeshow activity, Calibre UK will be on hand to provide expert support to our new and existing channel partners including projector specialist Eiki. Eiki provides our pro-AV range available for purchase through Eiki dealers in the USA and Germany. This is backed up by available demo units from Eiki for customer evaluation, supported by the excellence in technical and customer support that Eiki is renowned for.”

Audiovisual professionals need look no further than the HQView530

The new HQView530 warp & blend scaler addresses the latest trends in av systems design and can be instantly set-up using the jog wheel with LCD front panel menu display so is perfect for events, rental/staging & fixed install usage.

Powerful LEDView530 LED video wall processing

The LEDView530 is a flexible scaler, routing switcher and interface for connecting LED screens to almost any HD and SD video source to intuitively process images for a breath taking display transforming any space. This new product also comes with easy to use front panel control.

Calibre scoops The Queens Award for Enterprise 2012

Calibre UK has won the Queen’s Award for Enterprise 2012, in the International Trade category. HM the Queen will personally present Tim Brooksbank, Chairman, Calibre UK the award later in the year in recognition of its sustained export growth and international success between 2008 and 2011. Calibre UK will celebrate their success on their booth at InfoComm 2012.

Learn with Calibre UK at InfoComm University

Calibre UK and their US partner, Marketing Specialists will present Electronic Projection Mapping, warp and blend on Wednesday, 8am – 10am on 13 June 2012 providing a generic overview oftechnologies, application and highlighting several real-world case examples. To register, please visit www.infocommshow.org.

See the LEDView530, HQView530 and other Calibre UK video processing and scaling products on booth N1153 between 13-15 June 2012 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

www.calibreuk.com

www.eiki.com