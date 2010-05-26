Future Media Concepts Gears Up for 6th Annual NY Post|Production World | Held in Conjunction with Content and Communications World

For Immediate Release

FUTURE MEDIA CONCEPTS GEARS UP FOR 6th ANNUAL NY POST|PRODUCTION CONFERENCE | HELD IN CONJUNCTION WITH CONTENT AND COMMUNICATIONS WORLD

Save the date; 2 full-days of intense digital media training and certifications delivered by industry’s top trainers

Boston, MA – May 26, 2010 – Future Media Concepts (FMC), the premier authorized digital media training organization for postproduction, broadcast, and content creators, announced today exciting plans for the 6th annual NY Post|Production Conference held in New York City from October 13 – 14, 2010 in conjunction with the Content and Communications World event at the Jacob Javitz Center.

Produced in association with the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), this conference will mirror the technical superiority and innovative training methodology of 2010’s highly successful NAB Las Vegas conference. Over 50 comprehensive sessions in the latest postproduction technology from Apple®, Avid® and Adobe®, as well as video production techniques, popular DSLR Video production sessions, and Apple Final Cut Pro® certification prep classes and exams, make the NY Post|Production Conference the must-attend training event of the season for production, postproduction, broadcast, and new media professionals.

“This year’s NY Post|Production Conference is jam-packed with extensive training sessions from world-class industry presenters. Holding the conference alongside the Content and Communication World Expo offers our attendees an immense opportunity to receive world-renowned training, as well as have the opportunity to browse through hundreds of exhibits on the CCW show floor and partake in first-hand demonstrations of the industry’s latest technology and trends,” says Ben Kozuch, co-founder and president, Future Media Concepts. “In today’s ever-expanding creative and technical market, it is essential that creative professionals take advantage of training opportunities in order to have a firm grasp of the depth and range of tools available for every level of creation. Studies show that high-level technical and software training can drastically improve a company’s workflow, keeping employees up-to-date and skilled in the latest trends permeating the marketplace. NY Post|Production offers professionals an opportunity to immerse themselves in two days of non-stop, in-depth creative instruction from the most talented minds in the industry, directly increasing their marketability and career prospects for the future. Postproduction professionals at every level should be sure to save the date for this fall’s monstrous NY Post|Production Conference… it is sure to impress.”

“Content and Communication World is thrilled to share this year’s conference space with Future Media Concepts and its NY Post|Production event,” comments Michael Driscoll, Event Director, Content and Communication World. “FMC’s high caliber training and Manufacturer Certified instructors provide postproduction professionals with a unique opportunity to increase their marketability and standout in today’s competitive marketplace. Technical training and certification has become more and more important within the industry, propelling careers and businesses onto a new level of expertise. At this year’s CCW, attendees can, not only explore hundreds of vendors on the show floor, but also receive practical, real-world technical training from Future Media Concepts.”

The 2-day world-class training event offers attendees unparalleled instruction in today’s most prevalent technology applications and workflow trends including technologies from Adobe®, Apple®, Avid®, Autodesk®, and more. The 2010 conference schedule is comprised of several new session tracks ranging from current trends in HD and Podcasting to special DSLR workshops led by producer and author Rich Harrington. In addition to the progressive training, the conference will welcome some of its most influential and ground-breaking guest speakers to date; among the likes are Robbie Carman, colorist and vice president, Amigo Media LLC; Jeff Greenberg, Principal Instructor at FMC; Abba Shapiro, writer, producer and director, Shapiro Video & Multimedia; Richard Harrington, CEO and founder, RHED Pixel Inc., and more.

The 2010 NY Post|Production Conference is a superb way to network with colleagues and peers while updating technical and creative skills to expand resumes and increase marketability. The phenomenal audience caliber and world-renowned instruction of NY Post|Production provides attendees with an invaluable educational and professional experience. This year’s conference will also offer attendees a unique industry-advantage and opportunity in the form of two hands-on certification prep classes and exams in Apple Final Cut Pro® 7 and Motion® 4.

New York Post Production Conference Details

The conference will take place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, 655 W. 34th Street, New York City. This year’s conference will be held in conjunction with Content and Communication World Expo, providing attendees with the opportunity to browse the extensive show floor of over 100 exhibitors. Future Media Concepts is pleased to offer a special, discounted rate of 10 percent off registration fees for those who have participated in any previous FMC course or conference. Sign up today at http://www.nypostconference.com/register.htm, and save the date for an exciting NY Post|Production Conference in October 2010.

For more information, conference schedules and registration forms, please visit http://www.nypostconference.com/index.htm.

About Future Media Concepts

In 1994, Jeff Rothberg and Ben Kozuch launched Future Media Concepts as the world's first Avid Authorized Training Center. Over the years, FMC expanded its curriculum to become the nation's premier digital media training organization representing the leading software manufacturers, including Adobe, Apple, Autodesk, Avid, Boris FX, Digidesign, NewTek and Softimage.

FMC has established state-of-the-art training centers in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Orlando, Chicago and Dubai, with onsite training worldwide. For more information regarding classes and upcoming events please visit www.FMCtraining.com.

