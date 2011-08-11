CASEapps Updates Popular Tags Application: It's Organization Made Simple

Latest Tags update brings users enhanced Mac® OS® X 10.7 Lion support and various fixes for tagging within Mail.app; Free update for all current Tags owners

Boston, MA – August 11, 2011 – CASEapps, app developer for the Mac, iPhone and iPad, today announced the latest update to its popular keyword-based organization app, Tags 2.2.1. Tagging is a superior way to associate files to one another by using keywords, rather than rigid folders. The Tags app allows users to “tag” files and folders, emails in Mail, photos in iPhoto®, bookmarks in Safari®, and more, directly from within the application itself, associating files of different types to one another with ease and without creating duplicates. Version 2.2.1 offers enhanced Mac OS X Lion support, as well as various fixes for tagging with Mail.app and support for tagging within the Chromium browser.

Tags allows users to manage their files more efficiently than using folders, resulting in faster work and increased productivity. For more information on Tags 2.2.1, or to download the app, please visit: http://www.caseapps.com/tags/.

About Tags

The Tags application allows users to tag all their files on their Mac, such as files and folders in the finder, emails in Mail, photos in iPhoto, bookmarks in Safari, etc., directly from within the application. It allows the user to associate files of different types to one another with ease and without creating duplicates. Users can apply many different tags to a single file, as well as apply the same tag to multiple files. This allows users to associate files to one another in a way far superior to a rigid file / folder structure.

With Tags, users can quickly find files irrespective of file type or where they were saved. Tags can be invoked with a simple keystroke in most applications so that users can Tag files and search for Tags, wherever they are.

Feature Highlights:

• Tag files directly in all supported applications

• Enhanced Spotlight Search Interface

• Browse tagged items with Quick Look previews

Tags works natively with all applications that properly support AppleScript®. The following are popular apps that are fully supported:

• Finder

• Mail

• Browsers: Safari, Chromium etc.

• Microsoft® Office® (Word, Excel)

• iWork® (Pages, Keynote)

• OmniOutliner, OmniGraffle

• iPhoto®, iTunes®

• QuickTime®

• Mailplane

• Xcode

• RapidWeaver

Pricing and Availability:

Tags is available now for $29.00 (USD). A free trial is available for download from the CASEapps website: http://www.caseapps.com/tags/.

About CASEapps

Established in March 2008, CASEapps develops innovative and easy to use consumer applications for the Mac, iPhone and iPad platforms.

