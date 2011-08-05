CLEAR developments from Prime Focus Technologies at IBC

Hybrid cloud-based content management platform unveils new iPad app to enable efficient remote access and approvals

IBC 2011 - Hall 7, Booth 7.D20, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, August 4, 2011 – At IBC 2011 (September 9-13), Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), a provider of global digital content services, will be showcasing the latest developments to its hybrid cloud-based content management platform, CLEAR. These include the launch of an innovative iPad application, which will help cater to the ever-growing and diverse content management needs of broadcasters, film studios, content owners and advertising agencies. The app is designed to enable creative and operational staff to remotely access the CLEAR platform, search for, annotate and approve video clips.

Since its unveiling at IBC 2010, CLEAR has been taken up by customers around the world – including Star TV, BBC, HBO, Sony, Universal and BCCI – and is helping to transform the way they acquire, process, version and deliver their media assets. Driven by the world’s first hybrid cloud, multi-platform content operations infrastructure and a global digital pipeline of digital media processing and delivery services, CLEAR puts content at the center of the enterprise – and is enabling content owners to manage concurrent work processes across various platform operations, cut media processing costs and create new revenue streams from multi-platform.

“After the fantastic initial reaction to the public launch of CLEAR at IBC last year, it’s now firmly driving multi-platform opportunities and challenging the way organizations manage, monetize and distribute their media assets,” said Ramki Sankaranarayanan, founder, president and CEO of Prime Focus Technologies (PFT).

He continued: “Today broadcasters and content owners face many challenges such as the migration to HDTV, file-based workflows, multi-platform content delivery and engaging consumers across any device, any place, anytime. Yet they also have to provide increased efficiencies and higher revenue at lower operating costs, with little or no upfront capital expenditure. This is no mean feat. But customers like Star TV have proved that, with CLEAR, it’s possible to reap the dual rewards of new revenue streams and reduced media processing costs. We’re looking forward to another exciting show.”

CLEAR was rated ‘Best of IBC 2010’ at the TVB Europe Editor’s Awards at the show last year and was the only product to be listed in the Content Management category. The judges praised it for its innovation and cost-efficiency.

About Prime Focus Technologies

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) provides a global digital content services platform to organizations that deal with content and are keen to exploit it across platforms. CLEAR, its unique hybrid cloud multi-platform content operations solution, provides a secure way to produce, process, manage and deliver content for revenue-generating multi-platform opportunities. Backed by a full range of supporting media services, CLEAR enhances collaboration, productivity and asset utilization, increasing monetization opportunities and offering valuable time and cost savings.

CLEAR Live, PFT’s ground-breaking live content production and delivery service, delivers custom VoD packages from live video feeds to new media platforms - web, mobile, IPTV, catch-up TV, etc - within seconds of airing.

PFT works with some of the largest content owners in the world - including Doordarshan, Star TV, IPL, BCCI, Universal, Sony, BBC and HBO. PFT is part of Prime Focus (www.primefocusworld.com), a global visual entertainment services company. For more information visit www.primefocustechnologies.com.

-ends-