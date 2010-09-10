DTS® DIGITAL AUDIO TO BE INCLUDED AS OPTIONAL AUDIO CODEC IN RELEASE 2 OF THE OIPF (OPEN IPTV FORUM) STANDARD

Latest Revision Will Give Content Creators and Service Providers the Option to Distribute Audio Content Encoded in DTS® 5.1 format

Calabasas, CA, September 10, 2010 — DTS Inc., (Nasdaq: DTSI), a digital technology company dedicated to delivering the ultimate entertainment experience, has announced today that Release 2 of the OIPF specification for standardized end-to-end delivery of IPTV services will include DTS digital audio technology as an option for audio coding and delivery.

“As IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) continues to rapidly grow as an important method of digital entertainment delivery, it’s vital for DTS that we are specified in all current and emerging standards,” said Brian Towne, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for DTS. “Our inclusion in Release 2 of the OIPF specification strengthens our position as a provider of premium quality multi-channel audio solutions to the broadcast and online content delivery ecosystem.”

DTS surround sound technology allows content aggregators and IPTV service providers to offer a high quality, differentiated multi-channel audio experience across a rapidly growing number of service delivery and distribution platform options.

Integration of DTS technology into the IPTV service is the latest milestone in the growth of DTS as it continues to become more and more recognized as a leader in the digital entertainment industry. This DTS technology is one of the many broadcast and production technologies developed by DTS and licensed to partners and distributers worldwide. In addition, the widespread adoption of DTS-HD Master Audio™ in high definition movies and music is fueling consumer demand for DTS technologies in the new digital entertainment ecosystem.

ABOUT DTS

DTS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSI) is dedicated to making digital entertainment exciting, engaging and effortless by providing state-of-the-art audio technology to hundreds of millions of DTS-licensed consumer electronics products worldwide. From a renowned legacy as a pioneer in multi-channel audio, DTS became a mandatory audio format in the Blu-ray Disc standard and is now increasingly deployed in enabling digital delivery of movies and other forms of digital entertainment on a growing array of network-connected consumer devices. DTS technology is in home theaters, car audio systems, PCs, game consoles, DVD players, televisions, digital media players, set-top boxes, smart phones, surround music software and every device capable of playing Blu-ray discs. Founded in 1993, DTS' corporate headquarters are located in Calabasas, California with its licensing operations headquartered in Limerick, Ireland. DTS also has offices in Northern California, Washington, Canada, China, France, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. For further information, please visit www.dts.com. DTS, DTS-HD, and DTS and the DTS Symbol together are registered trademarks of DTS, Inc., and DTS-HD MASTER AUDIOTM is a trademark of DTS, Inc. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners. © 2010 DTS, Inc. All rights reserved.

