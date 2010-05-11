For Immediate Release

FXFACTORY DEVELOPMENT PARTNER YANOBOX RELEASES SEMANTIC VISUAL EFFECTS PLUG-IN FOR FINAL CUT STUDIO AND AFTER EFFECTS

Yanobox Nodes playfully fuses graphics and text for the creation of modernistic designs and 3D animations

Boston, MA – May 11, 2010 – Noise Industries, developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast markets, announced that development partner, Yanobox, has released Yanobox Nodes for the FxFactory® platform. Yanobox Nodes is a brand new visual effects generator designed to work inside Adobe® After Effects® CS3 / CS4 / CS5, Apple® Final Cut Pro®, Apple Motion® and Apple Final Cut® Express applications. Yanobox Nodes’ intuitive toolset provides artists with the ability to playfully link together graphics and text for the creation of beautiful 3D animations leveraging the speed of a GPU accelerated platform. Users can distribute graphics and text in 3D space into various shapes such as spheres, circles, and spirals and connect them with a succession of dancing lines and curves. The dynamic user interface enables quick and easy parameter customization and built-in oscillation, and key-framing abilities add to animation options. Users can further personalize each visual narrative by adding custom images to nodes.

“The FxFactory platform was a perfect fit for the creation of Yanobox Nodes,” says Jean Marc Noel, founder, Yanobox. “FxFactory’s extreme flexibility and functionality allowed for the quick and smooth construction of the new plug-in. Nodes gives editors and artists the options of working with a variety of different presets, or customizing their own graphic vocabulary for visually captivating 3D effects. We are extremely pleased with Nodes’ limitless creative capabilities, and would like to thank Noise Industries for their continued support and valuable partnership.”

“After the success of the acclaimed Motype title generator, Noise Industries is thrilled to work with Yanobox again to develop yet another outstanding visual effects plug-in,” comments Niclas Bahn, director of business development, Noise Industries. “Yanobox is known within the industry for producing wildly creative graphical programming, and for pushing the creative boundaries of post-production - Nodes is no exception. This incomparable tool is sure to stir up some excitement within the industry.”

Yanobox Nodes Feature Highlights

• Fly through hundreds of nodes, or design minimalistic eye catching motion titles quickly and easily.

• Populate the text, explore the whole stage, and then highlight individual elements featuring information from the moving 3D forms.

• Connect the nodes with several modes or script specific connections. Draw growing lines, curved lines, or curved tubes between nodes with a single slider.

• Map symbols, soft shapes, or a custom image to the nodes. Add vibrant shades with the versatile color module.

• Easily manage texture size on the fly to optimize speed and quality.

Availability and Pricing of Yanobox Nodes

Yanobox Nodes is available for $99 USD via the Noise Industries website (http://www.noiseindustries.com). A trial version is also included with the standard FxFactory installer.

Adobe After Effects, Apple Final Cut Studio and Apple Final Cut Express users can also sample hundreds of other FxFactory plug-ins by downloading the free trial version of FxFactory from: http://www.noiseindustries.com/fxfactory.

About Yanobox and Founder Jean Marc Noel

France native, Jean Marc Noel, established Yanobox after two decades of experience as an editor and compositor in professional post-production. He has created videos for high-profile European companies, including France Telecom, Oxbow and EADs, as well as interactive designs for Universal and Sony. Noel is also an instructor of compositing and motion graphics at ECV, the French school of visual communications. A consummate technologist, Noel has ventured deep into the world of digital signage and graphical programming. To learn more about Jean Marc Noel and Yanobox, please visit: http://www.yanobox.com.

About Noise Industries, LLC

Established in 2004, Boston, Massachusetts-based Noise Industries is an innovative developer of visual effects tools for the postproduction and broadcast community. Its products are integrated with popular non-linear editing and compositing products from Apple and Adobe. For more information about Noise Industries, please visit: http://www.noiseindustries.com/.

