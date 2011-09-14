WORK Microwave Launches Enhanced DVB-S2 IP-Modem For High-Speed Network Links

IBC2011 Interactive Booth Demonstration To Showcase Multichannel ACM System (OptiACM) Functionality

HOLZKIRCHEN, Germany -- Sept. 8, 2011 -- WORK Microwave, a leading European manufacturer of advanced satellite communications equipment, today announced the launch of its enhanced DVB-S2 IP-Modem SK-IP. The new and improved modem includes several additional features and capabilities that are designed to provide increased convenience for the user. Visitors to the WORK Microwave IBC2011 stand (4.B63) in Amsterdam, Sept. 9-13, will be able to observe the new modem and experience firsthand its multichannel ACM system (OptiACM) functionality through an interactive product demonstration.

The enhanced IP-Modem now supports increased data rates of up to 160 Mbit/s. The modem features optional power supplies for direct connection of block upconverters (BUCs) to the IP-Modem, which is especially beneficial in applications such as satellite news gathering (SNG) where teleport support is not available. The enhanced modem also includes a new, improved single-fan cooling system that provides efficient temperature control with minimal noise.

In addition, the enhanced IP-Modem from WORK Microwave incorporates several important new features that are key to the product's flexibility and usability. A new USB port, which can be accessed via the back panel, enables users to make a copy of the parameter settings and clone selected configurations to another device or save them for reference later. Plus a new, powerful, easy-to-use, and intuitive user interface supports easier access to all the new features introduced with this product update.

The expanded capabilities of the enhanced IP-Modem give users maximum flexibility and user control and are a significant advancement to the earlier model. Designed for high-speed network layer two and layer three operation, the device uses Generic Stream Encapsulation (GSE), according to TS 102 606, ensuring the device is compatible with products from other providers. The device also features a multichannel ACM system (OptiACM) to support full integration of ACM capabilities in point-to-point and point-to-multipoint satellite network links. With OptiACM in place, users benefit from an additional capacity gain of up to 30 percent over standard DVB-S links and can more than double the available throughput, especially under alternating conditions. The combination of these two core features provides optimized data throughput in all usage cases and under all types of environmental conditions.

At WORK Microwave's IBC2011 stand, an interactive test setup will help attendees learn how the IP-Modem compensates for disturbances in the satellite link, due to physical conditions such as humidity and atmospheric precipitation, through real-time adaptation of transmission parameters according to link conditions. The demonstration will include two screens to monitor simulated conditions such as noise, data rate, and type of modulation and to show the immediate effect of alterations to the constellation diagram.

More information on the enhanced IP-Modem and WORK Microwave is available at www.work-microwave.de.

# # #

About WORK Microwave (www.work-microwave.de) Headquartered in Holzkirchen (near Munich), Germany, and comprised of four operating divisions -- Satellite Technologies, Navigation Simulators, Defence Electronics, and Sensors and Measurement -- WORK Microwave leverages 25 years of experience to anticipate market needs and apply an innovative and creative approach to the development of frequency converters, DVB-S2 equipment, and other digital signal processing technologies while maintaining the highest standards for quality, reliability, and performance.

WORK Microwave's Satellite Technologies division develops and manufactures high-performance, advanced satellite communications equipment for telecommunications companies, broadcasters, integrators, and government organizations that are operating satellite earth stations, satellite news gathering vehicles, fly-aways, and other mobile or portable satellite communication solutions.

ENDS