TMD to provide audio-visual archive system for National Archives of Australia

BCA 2012, Singapore, 19-22 June, Stand 4F3-05: TMD, the leading provider of asset management systems for digital and physical assets, has won the contract to provide an audio-visual archives management system for the National Archives of Australia. The project will bring together the Archives’ audio-visual content, both digital and physical, a total of more than 600,000 assets.

Established in 1983 as an executive agency of the Australian Government, the National Archives of Australia maintains and makes available all records of the Australian Government and its agencies deemed to be of national historical significance. A large part of the collection comprises sound and visual items, including items from major government broadcasters. These will now be managed by the TMD Mediaflex system. The National Archives has its main office and facilities in Canberra, the national capital, as well as facilities in all state capitals. Its audio-visual archive is based in Sydney.

“Our audio-visual assets are a central part of our collection. It is very important that we have a powerful means of accessing them, not just for our own staff but for the nation,” said David Fricker, Director-General of the National Archives of Australia. “We chose TMD because of their extensive experience in managing audio-visual archives.”

The contract is worth about 1.5 million Australian dollars (just under £1 million), and the project is expected to take 15 months. Implementation of the TMD system involves integrating with existing systems that manage archival records at the Archives. It will also include migrating data from earlier implementations and establishing new workflows for adding digital and physical assets. With the new system it will be possible to track where physical assets are held, and control other processes such as preservation and format migration.

“We are really excited to be working with the National Archives of Australia. Managing audio-visual archives requires all the functionality of a digital asset management system with a highly flexible data model and much more besides,” explained Tony Taylor, chairman and CEO of TMD. “What we have demonstrated in our installations is that we understand the needs of archivists and provide the functionality they need, to help them manage their collections and make them available as widely as possible.”

About National Archive of Australia

The National Archives of Australia holds the memory of the Australian nation by collecting, preserving and providing access to Australian Government records that reflect the country’s history and identity.

Its collection traces events and decisions that have shaped the nation and the lives of all Australians.

As well as preserving its national history, the National Archives plays a key role in helping to ensure the Australian Government and its departments are effective and accountable to the people.

About TMD

TMD is a global leader focused on designing and delivering media & content management solutions and associated services to the global media, broadcast and archive sectors. Headquartered in Aylesbury UK the company’s Mediaflex software applications provide a platform for the management of both traditional physical media, such as film and video tape, as well as digital content. TMD’s global reach includes office locations in the USA and Australia. For additional information on TMD products and services, please visit www.tmd.tv.

