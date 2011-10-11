Linear Acoustic(R) Relocates Headquarters, Expands Sales Support Staff

Television Audio Control Products Leader Responds to Continuing Company Growth

LANCASTER, Pa. -- Oct. 11, 2011 -- In response to the company's steady and continuing growth, Linear Acoustic, the leader in television audio control from production to transmission, has moved its headquarters to a larger and better appointed facility just a few miles north of its former location in Lancaster, Pa. Linear Acoustic has also added two new field application engineers for the East Coast of the United States and for Latin America.

Despite the current downturn in the economy, Linear Acoustic has posted steadily increasing revenues over the last few years. In September 2011, the Central Penn Business Journal honored Linear Acoustic as one of the "Top 50 Fastest Growing Companies" in Central Pennsylvania.

"It's great to be recognized for our growth, especially as we come up on our 10-year anniversary," said Tim Carroll, president and founder of Linear Acoustic. "Our people are exceptional and I'm proud to work with them."

To help address the burgeoning global market for audio control products as television broadcasters worldwide make the transition to digital transmission, Linear Acoustic has added two field application engineers to its staff. Based near the new headquarters, Ken Tankel will provide management and support to the East Coast of the U.S. and Canada. Gilbert Felix, based out of Los Angeles, has the same responsibilities for the Latin American territories.

Tankel brings a wealth of hands-on and management experience to Linear Acoustic customers, integrators, and dealers. He was most recently with WCAU-TV, an NBC O&O in Philadelphia, while also providing consulting, design, integration, and project management services to broadcast and other companies as the owner of Future Media Design, LLC. Previously, Tankel was General Manager of Dalet Digital Media Systems USA, manager of engineering support U.S. for Pro-Bel, and East Coast director of technical operations, CBS Radio Division.

Born in Brazil, Felix speaks Portuguese and Spanish fluently and, after significantly growing sales in Latin America for Los Angeles-based broadcast solutions manufacturer DNF Controls, was promoted to the director of international sales. He started with DNF Controls in technical support seven years previously.

"Latin America is just beginning to ramp up the conversion to digital TV, which makes it even more interesting for us to be there," stated Felix. "It is the perfect time to introduce the territory to Linear Acoustic products; I see a lot of potential there. My goal is to establish the right distribution network, educate them, and provide them with the training and support needed to increase sales."

More information about Linear Acoustic is available at www.linearacoustic.com.

About Linear Acoustic(R):

Linear Acoustic(R) is the leading authority in television audio control from production to transmission. The company designs and manufactures the AERO(TM) range of real-time and file-based loudness managers, UPMAX(R) upmixing and downmixing solutions, and the LQ(TM) series of loudness metering products and licenses and OEMs key technologies to premier manufacturers. The company is actively involved in standards and practices creation as a member of the ATSC (Advanced Television Systems Committee) and as a sustaining member of SMPTE (Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers). Linear Acoustic provided its upmixing products and technical services for NBC's coverage of the 2008 Beijing Summer Games and the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games and will return for the London 2012 games. Linear Acoustic is the recipient of a 62nd Annual Technology and Engineering Emmy(R) Award. More information about Linear Acoustic is available at www.linearacoustic.com.

