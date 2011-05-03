AV3 Software Picks Up Coveted DV Award Of Excellence For Its Unique Dialog Search Tool

DV Magazine and Oliver Peters call Get the ‘killer dialog search app for Final Cut Pro’ editors

Boston, MA – AV3 Software, developer and distributor of unique and innovative workflow tools for the creative community, is set to showcase Get, is pleased to announce that its award-winning dialog search tool for Final Cut Pro® editors, Get, has nabbed the highly-regarded DV Magazine Award of Excellence. This is the first time that AV3 Software has been recognized by DV Magazine for the prestigious award. “We are thrilled to have received the DV Award of Excellence from such a well-respected publication,” says Doug Hynes, Director of Products, AV3 Software. “The feedback received from such expert reviewers as Oliver Peters is essential to the continuation and improvement of our product. We are honored to receive such a valuable accolade from DV Magazine.”

In the May 2011 DV publication, industry veteran Oliver Peters gave Get a perfect 5 out of 5 DV diamonds. Peters comments; “There is no faster tool available to the FCP editor than Get. It quickly and accurately finds content based on speech, and easily syncs multi-camera shots in the absence of slates or matching timecode. Simply put… get it now.”

Get Highlights

Working hand-in-hand with Final Cut Pro, Get is designed to help editors become more efficient in searching for footage via the spoken word. Communicating directly with the host application, Get derives a project’s metadata and indexes the associated media files, making them ready to search within. Selected items are then exported directly to Final Cut Pro with new and valuable metadata, which can be used immediately or at any time in the future. Get is revolutionizing the editing workflow:

• Provides access to the speed and accuracy of phonetic search technology.

• Allows users to input search terms as they sound, bypassing spelling errors and mismatches with logged metadata.

• Combines dialog and NLE metadata searches, as well as dialog and desktop metadata searches.

• Provides users with the ability to pre-select content to be used within editing application and projects.

• Editors can find content that already exists within a project, whether it resides in bins, clips, sub-clips, or sequences.

To view a demo video of Get please visit: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8b8LoJbgX4U.

About AV3 Software

AV3 Software is a publisher of innovative digital media tools for post-production and broadcasters, as well as a one-stop-shop for purchasing software for digital content creators at guaranteed best prices. AV3 offers instant access, 24/7 electronic license download, online support, and a single source for product information and secure transaction processing for motion graphics, graphics, and visual fx. The company has a strong manifesto that the future of software distribution is electronic, and that shipping software in cardboard and plastic is environmentally unfriendly and a waste of the planet’s resources. AV3 has offices in the UK and USA and aims to provide outstanding service and products to its customers.

Follow AV3 Software on Twitter (@AV3Software) or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/AV3SoftwareLtd?sk=wall.

For more information on AV3 Software, please visit http://www.av3software.com/.

