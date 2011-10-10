KIT digital and Harmonic Announce Global Strategic Partnership

Combined Solution Allows Pay TV Operators to Deliver Advanced Multidevice Broadband Video

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, and SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Oct. 10, 2011 -- KIT digital Inc. (NASDAQ: KITD), a premium cloud-based software solutions and technology services provider for multiscreen video management and delivery, and Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT), a global leader in video infrastructure solutions, today announced a strategic partnership that harnesses their complementary product portfolios to offer an end-to-end multiscreen video architecture optimally managed for maximum performance. The two companies are working together to create solutions that enable tier-one video providers to expand existing broadcast and pay TV services efficiently with new multiplatform, multidevice delivery models.

Supplying video service and content providers with proven, carrier-grade technologies and strategic project management skills, the partnership draws on years of experience delivering platform solutions to power complex, demanding video deployments. The integrated solution will combine product offerings to deliver:

- an end-to-end video solution leveraging KIT Cosmos, KIT digital's video asset management platform, and Harmonic's comprehensive multicodec, multiformat video processing and storage technology, which enables customers to deliver and optimize video services for live linear feeds, catch-up and start-over TV, and video-on-demand with a rich user experience.

- a unified video infrastructure designed specifically for servicing both traditional broadcast and emerging multiscreen devices with maximum quality and operational efficiency.

- a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) or on-site operational model that fits the end customer's most stringent reliability requirements while handling day-to-day workflows.

Scott Sahadi, chief strategy officer for KIT digital, commented: "As the lines between traditional broadcast and new media distribution channels blur, our clients are demanding an integrated, seamless, and cost-effective solution. Already, clients have recognized the value and synergies of our combined offering. This partnership is a natural evolution of an existing relationship, one that we look forward to strengthening and expanding even more through the years."

Shahar Bar, senior vice president of corporate development for Harmonic, added: "A strategic focus for service and content providers alike is to gain operational efficiency while extending service offerings for consumers. Harmonic's award-winning video infrastructure solutions and KIT digital's impressive managed service platform deliver a true high-quality, proven, end-to-end solution focused on operational efficiencies."

# # #

About Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) provides infrastructure that powers the video economy. The company enables content and service providers to efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated video services for television and new media platforms. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About KIT digital Inc.

KIT digital (NASDAQ: KITD) is a premium provider of end-to-end video management software and related services. The KIT Video Platform, the company's cloud-based video asset management system, enables enterprise, media and entertainment, and network operator clients to produce, manage, and deliver multiscreen socially enabled video experiences to audiences wherever they are. KIT digital services more than 2,300 clients in more than 50 countries including some of the world's biggest brands, such as Airbus, The Associated Press, BBC, Best Buy, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Disney-ABC, FedEx, Google, HP, MTV, News Corp, Telecom Argentina, Telefonica, Universal Studios, Verizon, Vodafone and Volkswagen. KIT digital maintains executive offices in New York and its operational headquarters in Prague, Czech Republic, with offices in 21 countries around the world. Visit the company at www.kitd.com or follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KITdigital.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" related to the businesses of KIT digital Inc. and Harmonic Inc. that can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. KIT digital and Harmonic are not under obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter their forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.