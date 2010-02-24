NOISE INDUSTRIES TO EXHIBIT AT 9TH ANNUAL LAS VEGAS FINAL CUT PRO USER GROUP SUPERMEET

Visual effects company to showcase award-winning FxFactory plug-ins for Final Cut Pro, Motion and After Effects; highlighting innovative releases from newest development partners

Boston, MA – February 24, 2010 – Noise Industries, developer of visual effects tools for the postproduction and broadcast markets, announced that they will be exhibiting at the 9th Annual Final Cut Pro® User Group SuperMeet in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 13th, 2010. Each year, the Las Vegas SuperMeet aggregates well-known Adobe® Apple® and Avid® editors, digital content creators, and HDSLR filmmakers from around the globe to explore the latest industry trends and innovations. Noise Industries will be on-site demonstrating their award-winning FxFactory visual effects platform, which encompasses over 200 plug-ins designed to compliment and extend the effects creation workflows of Adobe After Effects® CS3 / CS4, Apple Final Cut Pro®, Apple Motion® and Apple Final Cut Express® applications.

“After the success of last year’s SuperMeet, we are excited to once again meet with customers, partners and colleagues in Las Vegas,” says Niclas Bahn, director of business development, Noise Industries. “We’ve had tremendous growth in our Development Partner Program and look forward to sharing our newest plug-ins, as well as discussing future advancements with industry colleagues.”

Noise Industries will also be featuring recent Slideshow and Keying plug-in releases from their newest development partners, Aquafadas and PHYX Inc. PulpFx Abstract offers 5 generators with flexible controls and intuitive parameters for creating abstract looks for any animated slideshow; while PHYX Keyer includes 5 plug-ins to easily and effectively create precise keys, neutralize spills, and correct unevenly lit blue and green screens.

For more information on PulpFx Abstract, PHYX Keyer, or any other Noise Industries FxFactory plug-ins, please visit: http://www.noiseindustries.com.

The Las Vegas SuperMeet will be held at the Rio Hotel on April 13, 2010 from 5:00pm to 11:00pm. For information about the event, or to purchase tickets, please visit: http://www.supermeet.com/nab10.html.

About FxFactory High-Performance Visual Effects Plug-ins

Developed for Adobe After Effects, Apple Final Cut Pro, Apple Motion, and Apple Final Cut Express, FxFactory’s revolutionary plug-in distribution platform leverages a high precision, hardware-accelerated rendering engine that enables users to push the limits of visual effects creation. FxFactory’s innovative plug-ins span a wide range of effects categories, including: blurs, shines, distortions, glows, transitions, particle effects, color correction, keying, advanced stereoscopic 3D imaging and more. Each plug-in is complimented with a forward-thinking approach to design and an unmatched combination of features and performance:

• Plug-in Development and Distribution: Unique in the industry, FxFactory provides 3rd parties with a user-friendly development tool to design additional visual effects plug-ins for Apple and Adobe editing and compositing applications. There are currently 10 companies within the FxFactory Development Partner Program, including Aquafadas, Boinx Software, Dashwood Cinema Solutions, DVShade, Futurismo Zugakousaku, idustrial revolution, nVeil, PHYX Inc., SUGARfx, and Yanobox.

• Hardware Acceleration: Plug-ins are developed to take advantage of the system’s graphics card, providing unbeatable previewing and rendering performance.

• Highly Customizable, Contextual User Interface: FxFactory presents users with minimal parameters, and intuitively reacts and displays additional parameters based on the user’s actions. Parameters can be fully expanded allowing any effect element to be manipulated.

• Integrated Help Desk: Plug-in documentation, support resources and tutorials are accessible with one click from the parameter inspector.

• Hundreds of Presets: Built-in presets are a timesaving feature, which allow users to explore new looks with minimal effort. Users can easily create their own presets and subsequently replicate the look.

Availability and Pricing of FxFactory

FxFactory Pro is available today for 399.00 USD. Additional plug-ins are available for free or commercially starting at a price point of 29.00 USD. FxFactory plug-ins can be purchased via the Noise Industries website (http://www.noiseindustries.com) or through select resellers.

Adobe After Effects CS3/CS4, Apple Final Cut Studio and Apple Final Cut Express 4 users can test drive hundreds of FxFactory plug-ins by downloading the free 15-day trial version from: http://www.noiseindustries.com/fxfactory.

About Noise Industries, LLC

Established in 2004, Boston, Massachusetts-based Noise Industries is an innovative developer of visual effects tools for the postproduction and broadcast community. Its products are integrated with popular non-linear editing and compositing products from Apple and Adobe. For more information about Noise Industries, please visit: http://www.noiseindustries.com.

