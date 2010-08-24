MEDIA ALERT

BOINX SOFTWARE JOINS APPLE APP STORE VOLUME PURCHASE PROGRAM; SPECIAL PRICING GIVES BIG BREAKS TO EDUCATORS BUYING IN BULK

Purchase 20 or more “You Gotta See This!” Apps from the iTunes App Store and receive a 50% bulk discount per Apple’s new Volume Purchase Program incentive

Puchheim, Germany – August 24, 2010 –Boinx Software, a multi-award winning software developer for the Mac platform, has joined Apple® App Store Volume Purchase Program. Announced on Monday, August 9th, the new Volume Purchase Program offers exclusive educational discount pricing on all bulk purchases of 20 or more Boinx “You Gotta See This!” Apps from the iTunes App Store. Developed for the iPhone 4, “You Gotta See This!” made its debut with rave reviews on July 23, 2010 (view the “You Gotta See This” Release Show at www.boinx.com/releaseshow). Wildly popular with the iPhone 4 community and photo enthusiasts, “You Gotta See This!” has garnered impressive media coverage and superb ratings from App reviewers and bloggers alike:

“You Gotta See This! – The Epic Moment Capturer,” – 148apps.com

http://www.148apps.com/news/gotta-epic-moment-capturer/#ixzz0wKt7ED3I

“If you are a fan of that David Hockney style, then this is a must have app, and gets a 4 star rating from me,” – iPhoneography.com

http://www.iphoneography.com/journal/tag/you-gotta-see-this

“Top 10 Best iPhone 4 Apps,” – Tech Radar UK

http://www.techradar.com/news/phone-and-communications/mobile-phones/top-10-best-iphone-4-apps-707298

“The simplicity and beauty of this app goes a long way – it invites the user to expand their creativity,” – Whatsoniphone.com

http://www.whatsoniphone.com/reviews/you-gotta-see-review

"At Boinx Software, education is near and dear to our hearts,” comments Oliver Breidenbach, CEO, Boinx Software. “Our products are found in educational institutions around the world, promoting creative, ‘out-of-the-box’ learning. I applaud this move by Apple to make the App Store environment more attractive for educational volume purchasers, and in turn delivering advanced technology to classrooms all over the globe.”

For more information on the App Store Volume Purchase Program please visit: http://www.apple.com/itunes/education/.

Pricing and Availability of “You Gotta See This!”

“You Gotta See This!” is now available for $1.99 at the iPhone App Store. Volume purchases of 20 or more “You Gotta See This!” apps will be rewarded with a 50% discount on the total purchase. For more information on “You Gotta See This!,” or to download the App, please visit: http://itunes.com/apps/yougottaseethis.

About Boinx Software

Boinx Software Ltd. is located in Puchheim, near Munich, Germany. Boinx Software develops award-winning software for the creative Mac user in animation, movie production and photography. Boinx iStopMotion is the leading solution for stop motion animation and time lapse capture and won the O'Reilly Mac OS X Innovators Award in 2003. Boinx FotoMagico, winner of two Apple Design Awards—“Best Mac OS X Leopard Graphics and Media Application Runner‐up 2008” and “Best Mac OS X User Experience Runner‐up 2006,” is a presentation tool for professional photographers. BoinxTV, winner of the “Apple Design Award 2009,” is a revolutionary live production software that turns any Mac into a TV studio. Boinx PhotoPresenter, winner of the Apple Design Award 2005 “Best Mac OS X Student Product,” is a quick slideshow tool with a variety of pre‐built templates. Boinx Mouseposé is the indispensable mouse pointer-highlighting tool for users developing presentations, training or demos.

For more information please visit: http://www.boinx.com.

