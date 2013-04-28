Studio Technologies debuts Model 240 Producer's Console

At NAB 2013, Studio Technologies debuted the new Model 240 Producer’s Console.

The company also showcased enhanced versions of its popular 200-Series Announcer’s Consoles. The 200-Series, which consists of models 210, 212, 220, 230, 233 and the new 240, are powerful, easy-to-use and flexible audio control “hubs” for announcers, commentators and production personnel. The new Model 240 offers powerful IFB flexibility and partyline intercom options. Compatible with all broadcast and production analog and digital audio system environments, the tabletop units are well suited for on-air television, radio broadcast and live-event production applications. The updated products also introduce new functionality and an improved physical design.

The Model 240 Producer’s Console is designed for producers, directors and other broadcast personnel who need to communicate with on-air broadcast and related production personnel efficiently. The unit provides the resources of a four-channel talent cueing (IFB) master station combined with a two-channel party-line intercom user station. Incorporating numerous configurable features and upgrade flexibility, the Model 240 can meet the exacting demands of this important production niche.

Enhancements across all units include updated circuitry achieved by transitioning from through-hole component to primarily surface-mount-device (SMD) technology; employing multilayer circuit boards with internal planes to reduce noise, increase efficiency and lead to better thermal management.

All units also feature a revised phantom power supply circuit for enhanced stability and lower noise; improved filtering on inputs and outputs to increase RF rejection and ESD immunity and new circuitry to allow the installation of optional LED backlighting of push-button switches. The security panel has been changed from steel to aluminum, which lowers unit weight, allowing for laser-etched configuration instructions for improved legibility. This means instructional text and graphics are now integrated with the product and cannot be lost or worn off.

In addition to the aforementioned benefits, each model in the 200-Series has received unit-specific enhancements. The Model 210 added a solid-state auxiliary relay contact, while the Model 212 now has unbalanced analog line-level outputs associated with main and talkback functions (previously, only digital audio main and talkback outputs were available). A data interface was also included to support an optional remote user panel.

The Model 220 has an added monaural headphone output feature and a data interface for supporting an optional remote user panel. The Model 230 has improved party-line interface circuitry and simplified and improved sidetone features, while the Model 233 has improved party-line interface circuitry.