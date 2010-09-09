RF CENTRAL DEBUTS PRO-LINK HD 5.8 GHZ HD/SD VIDEO PORTABLE MICROWAVE LINK AT IBC 2010

Offers MPEG-4 Encoding/Decoding with up to 2,000 Foot Range

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, SEPTEMBER 10, 2010 – RF Central, a Vitec Group brand, and a leading provider of digital and analog microwave systems for the broadcast, sports and entertainment, government, military and international marketplace, is debuting its Pro-Link HD 5.8 GHz HD/SD Portable Video Microwave Link at IBC 2010 (Stand 1.B31).

The 2-way diversity receiver Pro-Link HD 5.8 GHz HD/SD Portable Video Microwave Link is the latest addition to the comprehensive RF Central MPEG-4 product portfolio. The Pro-Link HD offers both balanced microphone and line level inputs via switch selectable XLR connectors on the transmitter. The high quality, rugged, seamlessly integrated transmitter and receiver platform comes in a milled aluminum chassis for secure transportation and heavy use in a variety of broadcasting environments, bringing together value and return on investment.

“The Pro-Link HD was designed as a high quality, yet value priced technology solution. In addition to a host of advanced engineering performance features, such as HD/SD, 1080i, 720p, and bi-directional communication, the new portable microwave link has reliable performance and is very user friendly,” says Stephen Shpock, president, Integrated Microwave Technologies. “This compact system delivers considerable operational benefits to ENG news broadcasts, sports coverage, and church and worship applications.”

The Pro-Link HD is equipped with phantom power for microphone inputs, providing cost-effective solutions for roaming news, sports crews and house of worship productions. The transmitter is designed to mount between an ENG camera and its battery. The receiver has built in flexibility and can be fitted on its compatible tripod or customized for specific location requirements, increasing the versatility of the system use. Depending upon conditions, the Pro-Link HD 5.8 GHz HD/SD Portable Video Microwave Link can achieve a distance range of up to 610 meters (2000 feet) in both HD and SD, dependent on conditions.

Operating in the 5.8 GHz license-free band, the Pro-Link HD distributes high-quality wireless digital video and audio all in a compact package.

