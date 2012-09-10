Pixelmetrix introduces Pelican video encoders

Pixelmetrix unveiled the new Pelican family of video encoders, which includes Pelican-Analog, Pelican-SD and Pelican-HD, at IBC2012.

Built smaller than a 3.5in hard drive, the compact, rugged Pelican encoder is well-suited for remote newsgathering, enterprise video, hospitality, government, education and healthcare applications. Set up and configuration is done with the built-in HTML5 Web interface. All Pelican models, support live IP streaming from the built-in Ethernet port.

Pelican-Analog is for applications requiring composite analog video and stereo analog audio inputs; Pelican-SD is for applications calling for SDI video with embedded stereo audio as well as mini-XLR with balanced audio; Pelican-HD is for uses in which HD-SDI video with embedded stereo audio as well as mini-XLR with balanced audio are needed.

A wide range of video standards is supported, ranging from 320x180 to 1080p. Both MPEG-2 and H.264 formats are supported as well.