NAB Show announces '2nd Screen Sunday' conference

NAB Show will launch "2nd Screen Sunday" at NAB Show in partnership with the 2nd Screen Society (S3), event organizers have announced.

The afternoon conference at the Encore Hotel on Sun., April 7, in Las Vegas, will address and showcase the latest business opportunities, creative case studies and technology innovations related to the creation of supplementary, synchronized and social TV content.

Preliminary conference sessions include:

• Bring on the Brands: How (and Why) Advertising is Leading the 2nd Screen Charge

• 2nd Screen and Live Sports: From More Stats to More Camera Angles

• Building a Successful 2nd Screen Strategy and Platform

• By the Numbers: The Emerging $6 Billion 2nd Screen Industry

• There's a TV App for That: Case Studies of Successful 2nd Screen Experiences