NBC to cover fireworks display in NYC with wireless RF systems from BSI

NBC crews will cover this year’s 36th Annual Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks in New York City with a series of RF transmission technologies, supplied and coordinated by Broadcast Sports, Inc., a specialist in on-site portable RF camera systems for live sports and entertainment events.

Featuring more than 40,000 fireworks synchronized to a 25-minute score, the biggest fireworks display in America will take place over the city’s Hudson River.

BSI will handle frequency coordination for each of the wireless components, including two ground-based HD RF camera links, one helicopter HD RF camera link and other wireless camera control, audio, and communications systems. The company will also staff the event with two RF technicians. The helicopter link will be used for the pre-recorded Katy Perry concert that will be incorporated into the live show.

Headquartered in Hanover, Maryland, BSI has provided HD on-board cameras and wireless audio for INDYCAR, NASCAR, PGA and LPGA Tours, Triple Crown, NFL, MTV Video Music Awards and the 2009 Presidential Inauguration.