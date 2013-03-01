Never.no to be in 'Sync' at NAB 2013
This year at NAB, never.no will demonstrate Sync, a unique toolkit for syncing ad content and creating robust two-way engagement between the first and second screens.
The first toolkit of its kind, Sync enables broadcasters and advertisers to realize the potential of the second screen for expanding an ad's reach and power, opening the door for creative new ways to use advertising and giving broadcasters a concrete, measurable way to monetize their investment in Social TV.
