IBC to recognize NHK research labs with highest honor

NHK Science and Technology Research Laboratories (STRL) has been selected to receive the International Honor for Excellence, the highest honor bestowed by IBC.

The honor is presented each year to an outstanding organization or individual who has fostered or contributed to the relationship between technology and creativity in the broadcast, movie or media industries.

NHK Science and Technology Research Laboratories, which recently celebrated its 80th anniversary, has been at the forefront of research in broadcasting technology. NHK STRL pioneered high-definition television, including the development of plasma displays. It recently received an IEEE Milestone Award for the world’s first direct to home satellite broadcast service in 1984.

Among its recent work, NHK STRL has developed Super Hi-Vision, its implementation of high-resolution broadcasting offering a screen resolution 16 times greater than today’s HDTV and 22.2-channel immersive surround sound. NHK STRL engineers are working on the complete chain — from high-resolution, high-speed CMOS cameras through recording and transmission equipment to screens and projection displays.

It also is addressing the second screen, helping a consortium of broadcasters launch an experimental service, Hybridcast, which synchronizes content on a tablet with the program on television.

“The contribution to broadcasting technology made by NHK cannot be underestimated,” said Peter Owen, chair of the IBC Council, the body responsible for making the award. “Their work has always been revolutionary, but equally important, NHK has been generous with its efforts, collaborating with international bodies like the ITU, ABU and SMPTE, along with its contribution to global standards like MPEG.”

In 2011, the award was presented to Sir David Attenborough. Other previous recipients include director James Cameron; Aardman Animation; Manolo Romero, managing director, Olympic Broadcasting Services; and the BBC Natural History Unit.

The IBC2012 International Honor for Excellence will be presented to NHK STRL during the Awards Ceremony, Sunday, Sept. 9.