AJA has made 4K easier with new mini-converters
Working in 4K or inserting computer signals into video can be a challenge to engineers trying to come up with a complete "kit." Today, it became a bit easier because of two new glue-type products from AJA.
The Hi5-4K enables 4K display monitoring, and the ROI makes it easy to move computer imagery into regular video. The Hi5-4K mini-converter provides a simple monitoring connection from professional 4K devices using four 3G-SDI outputs to feed a standard consumer 4K over 1.4a HDMI. The Hi5-4K also enables flexible 3G/HD-SDI to HDMI conversion.
AJA’s ROI mini-converter allows an operator to simply select, surround and click to insert computer video into an SDI stream. It offers real-time scaling of computer DVI-D and HDMI outputs to baseband video over SDI.
Hi5-4K features include:
• 4x 3G-SDI inputs
• 1x HDMI 1.4a (4K capable) output
• 3G/HD-SDI to HDMI conversion for HD workflows
• Ability to connect KONA 3G SDI-based 4K output to 4K HDMI displays
• Audio embedded in the SDI input is passed as embedded audio in the 4K HDMI output
ROI features include:
• DVI-D and HDMI to SDI enables high quality computer signal integration
• Region of Interest scaling control for selective source screen isolation and resolution matching
• DVI-D loop through enables SDI signal conversion while maintaining DVI-D monitor connection
• Integrated control and elegant user interface facilitated via free AJA MiniConfig software
• Audio embedding in SDI output via analog 3.5mm connector input
• Frame rate conversion for maximum compatibility
• Aspect ratio conversion
• Genlock input enables locked SDI output for clean switching and integration
“Hi5-4K provides a very simple solution for facilitating full 4K monitoring on-set," said Nick Rashby, AJA president, "while ROI fulfills a growing need among broadcasters and corporate video professionals to integrate high quality computer signals into their programming.”
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox