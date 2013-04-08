AJA has made 4K easier with new mini-converters

Working in 4K or inserting computer signals into video can be a challenge to engineers trying to come up with a complete "kit." Today, it became a bit easier because of two new glue-type products from AJA.

The Hi5-4K enables 4K display monitoring, and the ROI makes it easy to move computer imagery into regular video. The Hi5-4K mini-converter provides a simple monitoring connection from professional 4K devices using four 3G-SDI outputs to feed a standard consumer 4K over 1.4a HDMI. The Hi5-4K also enables flexible 3G/HD-SDI to HDMI conversion.

AJA’s ROI mini-converter allows an operator to simply select, surround and click to insert computer video into an SDI stream. It offers real-time scaling of computer DVI-D and HDMI outputs to baseband video over SDI.

Hi5-4K features include:

• 4x 3G-SDI inputs

• 1x HDMI 1.4a (4K capable) output

• 3G/HD-SDI to HDMI conversion for HD workflows

• Ability to connect KONA 3G SDI-based 4K output to 4K HDMI displays

• Audio embedded in the SDI input is passed as embedded audio in the 4K HDMI output

ROI features include:

• DVI-D and HDMI to SDI enables high quality computer signal integration

• Region of Interest scaling control for selective source screen isolation and resolution matching

• DVI-D loop through enables SDI signal conversion while maintaining DVI-D monitor connection

• Integrated control and elegant user interface facilitated via free AJA MiniConfig software

• Audio embedding in SDI output via analog 3.5mm connector input

• Frame rate conversion for maximum compatibility

• Aspect ratio conversion

• Genlock input enables locked SDI output for clean switching and integration

“Hi5-4K provides a very simple solution for facilitating full 4K monitoring on-set," said Nick Rashby, AJA president, "while ROI fulfills a growing need among broadcasters and corporate video professionals to integrate high quality computer signals into their programming.”