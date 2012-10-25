Ask The Experts: It's Excellence time!

Who doesn't like seeing their name in lights?!

Just a quick heads up for you regarding Broadcast Engineering's Excellence Awards contest — entries are being accepted! The awards contest, now in its 12th year, is the industry's standard of measurement for new facilities — recognizing innovation, high-quality design and construction.

Eligible entries include those featuring telco, cable, broadcast and production facilities. Winners will be announced at the 2013 NAB Show and in our NAB Preview edition of Broadcast Engineering.

For more information including nomination requirements, schedule and an official entry form, click here. Get entered and get recognition for your facility that it deserves!