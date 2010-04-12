RADIANTGRID ADDS TRANSWRAPPING CAPABILITIES TO MULTICHANNEL AUDIO MANAGEMENT FEATURE AT NAB 2010

Offers Transwrapping along with Linear Acoustic Loudness Control and Upmixing

LAS VEGAS, NV, APRIL 12, 2010 — RadiantGrid Technologies, developer of leading-edge transcoding, transformation and new media automation service platforms, is adding transwrapping capabilities to its Multichannel Audio Management Feature. This new capability, along with the rest of the RadiantGridTM Platform, will be on display at this year’s NAB (Booth SL2327).

RadiantGrid’s Multichannel Audio Management Feature enables robust surround and multichannel audio processing. During ingestion, a mezzanine audio file is generated, which provides a generic PCM multichannel audio source for further transcodes. Within this process RadiantGrid gives users the ability to map mono channels from the source media to the output files, which can support the rearranging of channels or the selection of a subset of channels. This removes the complications of working with multichannel audio in various container formats, stream layouts and source codecs.

With its new transwrapping (also called transmuxing) option, users can skip the video processing and just process the audio during the transcoding process. Transwrapping allows the source file to be ingested and the video and audio to be demuxed into the essence streams. Then the audio can be processed within the RadiantGrid Platform using one or more of the company’s audio processing options. Finally, both are muxed back together and the transwrapped file can be deployed or further processed using hardware processors.

“The addition of transwrapping capabilities to the RadiantGrid Platform helps give our users even more options and flexibility when processing content,” says Kirk Marple, president, chief software architect, RadiantGrid Technologies. “This allows audio to be processed using Linear Acoustic loudness control and upmixing technologies while simultaneously running additional transcoding processes, maximizing efficiency and cutting down on transcoding time.”

To further enhance the capabilities of Multichannel Audio Management, RadiantGrid has partnered with Linear Acoustic to offer industry-leading solutions for loudness control and upmixing. The Linear Acoustic upMAX algorithm enables delivery of compelling 5.1-channel audio with complete downmix compatibility and bypasses upmixing when applied content is already 5.1 channels. AEROMAX processing provides ITU BS.1770-compliant loudness control as well as selectable multiband, multistage dynamic range control for content destined for devices such as mobile, handheld or streaming decoder, which may require more tightly controlled audio.

RadiantGrid additionally supports transcoding, demuxing, and general management of specialized audio formats like Dolby Digital (AC-3) and Dolby E. It also supports encoding to stereo and multichannel BWAV and AC-3 2.0 and 5.1 from AC-3 or Dolby E sources, as well as applying the many audio normalization and adjustment features offered within the platform.

