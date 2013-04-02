NETIA to show new teleprompter module for Radio-Assist

At upcoming BroadcastAsia2013, NETIA will showcase its new teleprompter module for the Radio-Assist suite, which gives presenters and journalists convenient visual access to news scripts that scroll continuously across the presenter's screen and are linked with the playout system in the studio.

Customizable features such as text size, color selection, automatic speed control that adapts to reading speed, and read length may be configured in user profiles tailored to presenter preferences.