Ensemble Designs pays it forward

It’s not often that a manufacturer contributes back to its own industry in a significant way. But, California company Ensemble Designs, recently did just that with a financial gift for education. The gift from Ensemble Designs will enable Nevada City educator, Sierra Commons, to launch a new Business School. The gift will purchase technology, hire instructors and build the needed infrastructure for the new school, ultimately helping create jobs in the community.

“We were inspired to contribute to Sierra Commons’ Business Ignitor School because we believe it will have an impact at the grass roots level on our community's vitality,” said David Wood, President and Chief Design Engineer at Ensemble Designs. “When I started Ensemble Designs I was following my passion, a drive to create. Supporting that same drive in others is a way to give back to Nevada County and help it thrive.”

Wood turned his dreams of starting his own company into a reality in 1989. A former television station engineer who loved designing and building video equipment, Wood left Grass Valley Group to start a new company. He relished the idea of taking an existing group of equipment and adding a few special pieces in order to create an even more elegant ensemble. He designed and built his first product and the company was born. Ensemble Designs currently employs 53 people and does all of its product design, manufacturing, sales and service from the company's Nevada City location.

Sierra Commons has a notable track record with its existing Business Ignitor program, responsible for helping launch 40 new businesses, creating 42 full-time jobs and 29 part-time jobs, and the hiring of 82 consultants since the program's inception in 2009. Sierra Commons educates and mentors hundreds of entrepreneurs, makes important business connections, motivates people to succeed, and creates the entrepreneurial hub for the Nevada County region.

“When someone joins our program, they get all the tools they need to succeed and enter a community of like-minded, successful entrepreneurs,” said Robert Trent, Executive Director at Sierra Commons. “We delve deep into each aspect of what's required to build a great business – from video blogging to cash flow to guerilla marketing. The school provides a comprehensive business education curriculum that is tailored to our community.”

Way to go Dave.