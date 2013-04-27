Wohler RadiantGrid, Nexidia, partner on file-based closed-caption solution

Wohler Technologies has announced a partnership with audio and video search company Nexidia to offer the industry's first solution that addresses the insertion, management, and quality control of closed captions and subtitles, all in the file domain.

The solution combines Wohler's RadiantGrid advanced media transformation and automation platform with Nexidia's QC tool for automated caption, video description, and language verification, enabling broadcasters to validate captions and automatically check quality after transcoding — within one workflow, faster than real time.

The RadiantGrid solution extracts closed captioning from media sources and inserts the data back into the transcoded output file. It handles the insertion of SCC or other aligned caption data files into the VANC or VBI space, or produces new ancillary outgoing files such as SMPTE-TT or SAMI. Caption insertion and conversion can be done with or without transcoding of the video essence when using compatible video containers.

From there, Nexidia QC advances the process by verifying quality automatically to ensure that the right caption file appears against the right media in the right language, and that it is properly timed, all to ensure compliance. Nexidia QC can also repair misaligned caption files by comparing and adjusting the time codes of the words spoken in the audio track and the time codes in the caption file.

