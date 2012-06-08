Altitude Sports & Entertainment uses StoryTeller to boost visuals

AccuWeather, creator of the StoryTeller interactive touchscreen system, has announced the technology is now in the studios of Altitude, allowing the sports network to add a new interactive visual element to its programming.

StoryTeller, which can be used for sports, news, weather, traffic and election coverage, places all the elements of any news story at the fingertips of on-air talent. It offers full telestration capabilities with slow motion video playback.

Kim Carver, president and CEO of Altitude, said the company will now be able to explain stories in a clearer and more conversational style while highlighting key plays on any display screen.

AccuWeather announced the release of StoryTeller in February. The company said it creates lively, personalized presentations that speak directly to audiences because it allows on-air talent to present information in a highly visual way.

It can incorporate live HD and SD video, graphic images, movies and web and social media content into a presentation, especially for stories that are unfolding in real time.

StoryTeller includes specialized applications for news, sports, elections, traffic and weather presentations. It also provides a library of informational videos and graphics for tsunamis, hurricanes, earthquakes and other natural disasters.

The proprietary interface includes features to move story elements within the display and to quickly swipe from one full-screen scene to the next. With Internet connectivity, the presenter can invite viewer commentary or highlight further coverage on the station website or through social media. The system also includes detailed 3D maps to help illustrate locations of breaking news.

The StoryTeller touch surface is available in multiple sizes to support a variety of interactive presentation techniques. For example, the 82-inch wall-mounted screen accommodates two presenters—one on each side—in a conversational format.

Another configuration is a large screen on a special sets—sports, elections, or the like—paired with a smaller screen at the anchor desk for interaction amongst the news team.

Storyteller was designed in response to early feedback from many early users. It is now being used in seven of the top ten television markets. Five ABC O&Os announced purchases of the system in March.

Stations can draw on any display screen and highlight any information of their choice, whether it is to illustrate plays during sports video segments, point out breaking news locations and traffic happenings on StoryTeller’s 3D maps, or call attention to comments made on social media web pages.

See a Video demo of StoryTeller.