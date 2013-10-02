AJA previews Io 4K with Thunderbolt 2

At IBC2013, AJA Video Systems presented a technology preview of the new Io 4K, an evolution of its devices for professional video I/O, now updated and customized for Thunderbolt 2 technology and 4K workflows.

Io 4K connects to any Thunderbolt 2-enabled device, such as the new Mac Pro, and offers an additional Thunderbolt 2 port for daisy-chaining other peripherals such as high-resoluton displays and high-capacity storage.

Io 4K will offer a broad range of video and audio connectivity, supporting the latest 4K and Ultra HD devices. AJA's conversion technology allows real-time high-quality scaling of 4K and Ultra HD to HD. Io 4K also seamlessly integrates with post-production and delivery tools such as Final Cut Pro X, Adobe Creative Cloud, AJA Control Room and Telestream Wirecast 5.

Key features will include simultaneous SDI and HDMI outputs, real-time 4K to HD downconversion for HD-SDI and HDMI monitoring, 10-bit high-quality 4:2:2 and 4:4:4 workflow support, 16-channel embedded audio on SDI, and 8-channel embedded audio on HDMI.