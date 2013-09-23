Digital Rapids' StreamZ Live 4000EX makes European debut at IBC2013

Digital Rapids' StreamZ Live 4000EX advanced multiscreen encoder made its European debut at IBC2013.

The StreamZ Live 4000EX builds on the quality, multiformat flexibility and reliability of the StreamZ Live family with enhanced fault-tolerant redundancy, increased performance and expanded control capabilities for premium live and linear multiscreen encoding applications from OTT services and IPTV headends to high-profile live event streaming.

The unit is designed to offer rich adaptive streaming format support to reach audiences across the broadest range of devices and platforms. Streams can be output in multiple formats simultaneously with encodes shareable across differing encapsulations for outstanding processing efficiency. Independent management of each output provides exceptional control. Output profiles can be started, stopped, added and removed separately without interrupting other concurrent outputs.

Its robust new hardware platform bolsters fault tolerance with multiple network interfaces and redundant inputs, outputs and power supplies. Multiple StreamZ Live encoders can be combined with the scalable Digital Rapids Broadcast Manager management software for multichannel automation, scheduling, monitoring and failover.