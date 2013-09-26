Broadpeak presents umbrellaCDN

Broadpeak presented its umbrellaCDN selection solution at IBC2013.

umbrellaCDN allows content owners to combine the benefits of operatorCDNs and globalCDNs when deploying OTT video services by selecting the most appropriate delivering solution at all times. It helps content providers transition to a best-of-breed approach that supports multiple CDNs. Once deployed, umbrellaCDN allows content providers and operators to select the ideal CDN by setting allocation rules that can be applied dynamically to take into account changing network conditions and remove reliance on a single CDN provider.

Using umbrellaCDN, content providers can balance their traffic between global CDN providers for international delivery and local operator CDNs that work more efficiently and economically on their own networks thanks to technologies such as the nanoCDN.