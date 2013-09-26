Solid State Logic debuts MADI Dante Bridge

Solid State Logic debuted its MADI Dante Bridge at IBC2013.

The MADI Dante Bridge enables SSL C100 HDS and C10 HD digital broadcast consoles or any other standard MADI device to connect to Dante networks with full redundancy maintained. With 64 channels per Bridge (@ 48kHz) and up to 512 channels per 1GB network link, Dante is fully scalable and capble of providing routing channel counts from tens to thousands and beyond using standard IT infrastructure.

Redundant PSU, MADI ports and Dante ports mean the Bridge is built for uninterrupted operation, keeping critical devices and audio paths functioning throughouth the broadcast facility. In addition to the in-built clock redundancy options in Dante controller, the MADI Dante Bridge also includes a pair of redundant sync inputs for use as a self-redundant Dante Grand master clock.

The Bridge features a front panel headphone socket (with rotary level control) and in-built headphone monitor routing. Front-panel controls facilitate routing mono or stereo paths from MADI In, MADI Out, Dante In or Dante Out directly to the headphones. A front-panel LCD screen provides signal present metering selectable to show four ponts in the signal chain: MADI In, MADI Out, Dante In and Dante Out. GPIO connections allow for transfer of tally info and switching functions across the network with the audio.