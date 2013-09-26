Phabrix introduces TAG

At IBC2013, Phabrix introduced its TAG handheld T&M instrument.

TAG features a hardened aluminum shell and offers a range of interfaces from composite up to SD-SDI, HD-SDI, 3G-SDI and optical support via the built-in SFP cage.

Among the interfaces, composite analysis and generation has been included for those regions supporting the transition between analog and digital switchover. The SFP cage is primarily for optical infrastructure testing (single and dual SFP modules). However, the cage can support a range of SFPs as they become available. Reference input with waveform view and a reference generator have also been included.

On the audio side, TAG provides a D connector providing both balanced analog audio and AES I/O. AES waveform display allows visual chech for levels and reference lock.

TAG benefits from Phabrix's advanced TCP/IP remote control connection allowoing the instrument to be controlled via any standard web browser. Additional data such as screen grab and advanced logging can be easily transferred from the instrument situated anywhere within a facility connected by Ethernet.