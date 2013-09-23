Quantel unveils Pablo Rio 2KO

At IBC2013, Quantel unveiled a new addition to its Pablo Rio color and finishing system family — Pablo Rio 2KO.

Pablo Rio 2KO runs on a lower-cost PC platform and provides all the tools, quality and in-the-box workflow of Pablo Rio. As with all Pablo Rio models, Pablo Rio 2KO is available as a turnkey system including storage, video I/O and the full Pablo Rio toolset, or as software only to run on the user's own hardware.

Despite its lower-cost platform, Pablo 2KO handles 4K camera formats, includes full Stereo3D capabilities, and delivers 2K and HD S3D output in real time. It's fully compatible with both the Neo and Neo Nano color control panels to deliver grading-suite client interactivity, and it handles all the digital capture and file formats announced this year for Pablo Rio.