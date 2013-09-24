At CCW 2013, education reigns supreme

The 2013 Content & Communications World educational program will feature over 200 speakers addressing the latest trends in content creation, management, distribution and delivery. The various sessions and panel discussion are spread out across a variety of presentation areas within the Jacob Javitts Convention Center in New York City, where this year’s Content and Communications World (CCW) conference will be held on November 13-14.

Among the venues:

The CCW Main Stage will feature world-class panels and speakers who will explore high-level viewpoints on the hottest issues and concepts regarding the ever-changing world of media and entertainment technology. (Open to Conference Attendees Only)

Back by popular demand, the Manhattan Edit Workshop will once again offer free training workshops to CCW conference attendees.

The“Broadcast and Beyond Theater” will help attendees keep up with the leading edge of broadcasting and cable. A full agenda of presentations by exhibiting broadcast equipment manufacturers, held each hour of the show, will explore the most recent developments, trends and technologies impacting production, workflow and delivery. (Open to All Attendees)

The Streaming Media Theateris the go-to spot for the m[latest updates and technology trends surrounding the ever-changing landscape of streaming video and online viewing. This is where you’ll gain insight to all things second screen (some might argue the smartphone has become the first screen); from multi-platform content creation, to mobile and OTT delivery, to regulation and consumer demands. (Open to All Attendees)

The Production+Post Theaterwill explore the latest technologies, techniques and workflows transforming production and post-production for film, video and television. A variety of working professionals and industry experts will discuss experiences and techniques that bring their creative visions to life. (Open to all attendees)

The SATCON Conference Program features a full slate of session and presentations illustrating the latest trends and issues regarding satellite communications for government, military, broadcast, commercial, maritime, aeronautical, enterprise and disaster response. Gain the actionable knowledge you require for satellite-enabled communications. (Open to Conference Attendees Only)

This show has something for everyone involved with producing, distributing and managing audio and video content.