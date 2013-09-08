TC Electronic announces UpCon

TC Electronic unveiled UpCon at IBC2013.

UpCon is a combined and uncompromising upconversion and downmix processor in a single, high-density rack unit. It continuously monitors the channel format of the incoming audio, and if the signal falls back from true 5.1 to stereo, UpCon seamlessly cross-fades into a convincing 5.1 surround upconversion without adding any interruptions or artifacts.

Also at the show, the company introduced Broadcast 6000, a custom-tailored version of its System 6000 MKII that is optimized for production with broadcast in mind. It comes fully equippped with a wealth of pristine algorithms. It also facilitates live program mixing, making it ideal for sports, game shows or concerts.