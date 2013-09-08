Blackmagic Design debuts ATEM 1 M/E Production Studio 4K

At IBC2013, Blackmagic Design unveiled its ATEM 1 M/E Production Studio 4K. This is a follow-up to the ATEM Production Studio 4K, an Ultra HD live production switcher that the company introduced at NAB2013.

The new model, the ATEM 1 M/E Production Studio 4K, includes more advanced features. It is a high-end model featuring all SDI inputs, so it's designed specifically for broadcasters that are building all SDI-based systems. Features include 10 independent 6G-SDI inputs each with frame sync, built-in DVE with zoom, scale and rotate, four upstream chroma keyers, three independent aux outputs with front-panel control, and a larger media pool that holds both still frame graphics as well as motion video clips.

The ATEM Production Studio 4K has now become the entry-level model of the family.

The built-in 6G-SDI and HDMI connections allow Ultra HD connections with a single cable. However, those SDI and HDMI connections instantly switch between SD and HD as well. In addition, with the built-in DVE, users get full position, resize, scale and rotation of any live video source so they can position graphics, use them for picture in picture effects and DVE transitions. The DVE also works with the media pool, so users can call up graphics and do stringer transitions with audio.

This new model features a much larger media pool with 32 RGBA still frame graphics plus 180 frames of clips in Ultra HD, or when switched to 1080p or 1080i video formats, the media pool allows 720 frames of full-motion clips.