Ericsson to present new media management services

At IBC2013, Ericsson will present its new media management services. The managed services are set to advance broadcasters' content preparation and playout capabilities, as well as ensure efficient delivery of content to Internet and mobile media devices.

The media management services comprise two new solutions:

Managed Media Preparation: This service enables enriched multiformat content for linear playout, streaming, nonlinear and mobile delivery, as well as greater efficiency — reducing time to market by handling large amounts of media quickly and efficiently. Through new workflow automatin, business process management and enterprise desktop tools, the service uses new automated real-time reporting, monitoring and dashboards. This gives broadcasters remote access to tools and services so they can browse and enrich content and metadata at their own desktops in real time while the content is securely digitized and stored in an Ericsson facility. In addition, the service reduces time-to-market by handling large amounts of media quickly and efficiently, despite time zone or geographical location, as well as streamlines the interactions between media owners and Ericsson.

Managed Media Internet Delivery: This service masters the combination of OTT delivery and playout to efficiently deliver content to consumers. It takes away the complexities and challenges of deploying internal delivered catch-up and online TV services to a myriad of connected devices, allowing broadcasters to focus on creating great content. Built as a modular set of services and supporting an extensive device portfolio, the Internet delivery service is a logical extenstion of the managed media preparation and playout capabilities that Ericsson has.

