NewTek debuts next-generation TriCaster family

NewTek has released the next generation of its TriCaster multi-camera production systems, introducing three new models and enhancements to its TriCaster 8000 system. Each model is designed to address a wide range of multi-camera video production needs:

TriCaster 410: A streamlined, compact system with a full 4 M/E production switcher, HD-SDI connectivity and tools for live-only delivery. It's ideal for anyone producting small- to medium-size live shows or webcasts, with powerful media sharing and disk recording capabilities.

TriCaster 460: A compact system with a full 4 M/E production switcher with greater connectivity and broader creative flexibility for any small- or medium-size production, particularly where live video content is touched up, repackaged or repurposed for post-production or supplemental programming.

TriCaster 860: A system designed for full-size live action with an abundance of angles, visuals, coverage and post-production tools. It offers a full 8 M/E production switcher, as well as more channels, sources, I/O, graphics and effects, and greater capacity for media storage.

TriCaster 8000: The company's flagship content publishing hub for all the media in a live program, with a premium 8 M/E production switcher, built-in failsafe and redundancy capabilties, and extensive router support for enhance broadcast integration, massive multi-camera coverage and mission-critical high-end productions of any size.

