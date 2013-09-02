DPA Microphones to show diversified lineup at IBC

Broadcasters and film makers who are searching for a high-quality boom microphone capable of capturing audio in challenging locations need to look no further than DPA Microphones’ IBC 2013 booth (8.D76).

On show for the first time at IBC is the new DPA MMC4018 — a modular supercardioid condenser capsule that is an integral part of the company’s d:dicate Recording Microphone range. Thanks to its directional pattern, the MMC4018 has an extremely controlled off-axis response and very uniform directional shape (independent of frequency), thus ensuring exceptionally smooth and controlled sound.

Unlike the DPA d:dicate 4017 Shotgun, which includes an interference tube and is therefore more directional at the sides, this new variant offers more consistent rear rejection making it an interesting alternative to a conventional shotgun. While the MMC4017 is exceedingly directional, especially at higher frequencies, the sleek and compact MMC4018 focuses on low noise and high sensitivity, making it more suited to long-distance voice capture.

The DPA MMC4018 is the counterpart to the MMC4018V capsule, which is used in DPA’s popular d:facto Vocal Microphone. This means it offers extremely good isolation and feedback rejection, making it ideally suited to applications where clarity and audio quality are critical.

The DPA MMC4018 is the counterpart to the MMC4018V capsule, which is used in DPA's popular d:facto Vocal Microphone. This means it offers extremely good isolation and feedback rejection, making it ideally suited to applications where clarity and audio quality are critical.