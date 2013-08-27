Rohde & Schwarz DVS to present new features for SpycerBox storage system

At IBC2013, Rohde & Schwarz DVS will present new features for its modular SpycerBox storage system. The system is suited for broadcast and post-production workflows. The integration of LTO drives combined with the proven content control software Spycer supports users in administering their data.

Available in a range of versions, SpycerBox integrates seamlessly into any NAS or SAN storage environment thanks to its wide range of optional interfaces. Mission-critical workflows, which demand reliable and parallel mirroring of all data, benefit from the system's high availability feature set. Its mirrored design ensures continuous operation, guaranteeing that performance is upheld even in the event of an outage.

The solid-state drives integrated into the SpycerBox Flex SSD enable the device to achieve bit rates of more that 12GB/s. Thanks to this increase in performance, the system is ideal for 4K and even 8K workflows. The low latencies of the system also allow effortless handling of intensive IOPS applications with hundreds of connected clients.

A newly developed and user-friendly SAN Remo management GUI makes it easier for users to configure their handware and software components. Plus, they can monitor the system status, as well as analyze performance and bandwidth statistics. The Spycer content control software also assists users in browsing and administering their data across the entire network.

For more information, visit Rohde & Schwarz at IBC Stand 7.E25.