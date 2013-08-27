Eyeheight to launch complianceSuiteAPP at IBC

Eyeheight will introduce complianceSuiteAPP at IBC2013. The plug-in legalizer is designed for Adobe's Premier pro timeline-based video editing software.

ComplianceSuiteAPP adds a complete plug-in legalizer, safe-area generator and graphic measurement toolset. It enables users to verify and conform their content prior to submission to any file-based quality-control system, all from within their familiar Premier Pro graphic interface. The legalizer is designed for use with high-end video source files used for broadcast content production. It supports any combination of file formats and source color-space available in Premier Pro.

ComplianceSuiteAPP can perform composite, RGB, RGB-plus-Y and simultaneous composite-plus-RGB legalizing, all with user-adjustable soft clipping at high and low thresholds. High-precision color-space conversion allows accurate limiting to ensure gamut compliance while keeping the full gamut available for creative use.

For more information, visit Eyeheight at IBC Stand 8.B97.