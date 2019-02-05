Wipro Teams With Airwavz.tv on 3.0 Digital Receiver

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. and BANGALORE, India—If ATSC 3.0 is to find success, not only must U.S. broadcasters begin transmitting Next-Gen TV, but viewers must be able to receive it.

Global information technology specialist Wipro Limited has a solution addressing the reception piece of the equation–not simply for manufacturers of smart TVs, but also for pay TV service providers, OEMs, original design manufacturers (ODMs), semiconductor companies and others.

Last week it announced a partnership with Seattle-based startup Airwaz.tv to offer an integration-ready solution for Android TV, Linux and other operating systems to support OTA broadcast and broadband reception of Next-Gen TV content by TVs and other IP-enabled devices.

“Airwavz.tv is delighted to have Wipro as a strategic partner,” said Bonnie Beeman, founder and CEO of Airwavz Inc. “We plan to continue working closely together on Next Gen TV solutions for the mobile market in North America. Customers can now take advantage of Airwavz’s lightweight portable RedZone TV Receiver, and Wipro’s professional grade ATSC 3.0 stack, to extend the reach of broadcast television beyond fixed TV.”

Airwavz.tv is targeting TV engineers, software developers, RF engineers and 3.0 deployment teams as the intended users of its RedZone receiver kit, which is priced at $895. That group of users is vitally important to the ultimate rollout of 3.0 in consumer devices.

The RedZone receiver is a dongle that serves as an ATSC 1.0 and 3.0 digital TV front-end tuner-demodulator. It plugs into the USB interface of computers and other devices.

Wipro’s 3.0 solution provides full support for hybrid TV viewing and enables viewing of broadcast video content on a range of devices, such as set-top-boxes, smart TVs, media gateways, mobiles, tablets, dongles and in-car entertainment units.

The solution offers features that enable 3.0, including support for broadband services, security, watermarking, file download, 4K, immersive audio, 3D TV, VoD media players and TTML closed captions, as well as primary features like Live TV, electronic service guide, parental controls, emergency warning alert and multi-language support.

“Powered by a mature DTV design and a robust partner ecosystem, the solution is well-equipped to address the challenges faced by our customers and accelerate their time-to-market for product development and deployment,” said Anita Ganti, senior vice president and Global Head, Product Engineering, Industrial and Engineer Business, at Wipro Limited. “Our early adoption of the ATSC 3.0 standards has helped us offer best-in-class Digital TV Middleware Solutions and reinforce our position as a partner of choice in the media industry.”

